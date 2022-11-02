A record breaking season for JCU Women’s Soccer will boost momentum going into OAC Tournament

Madyson Rosado competing for John Carroll this season. She set the record for most games scored in a singular game against Muskingum.

It’s the season of records for the John Carroll Women’s Soccer Team.

This year, Emily Patrzyk ‘26 became the first freshman to score 11 goals within a single season and Juliana Kontul ‘23 soared to new heights as one of the few field players to fulfill a starting goalkeeper role in the Ohio Athletic Conference.

On Sat., Oct. 26, the record-setting season expanded even more.

The Blue Streaks earned a substantial 7-1 victory over Muskingum University with four goals scored by Madyson Rosado ‘25, an athletic forward that has given John Carroll a unique momentum in the later portion of the season.

“We knew we needed a result against Muskingum to give ourselves the best opportunity for good tournament seeding,” reflected Claire Hollern ‘23. “We came out slow but finished strong and took care of business.”

Rosado’s efforts would be good enough to set a new program record for goals scored in a single match at four.

“Shout out to Maddy Rosado for breaking the most goals in a single game record,” added Hollern.

Rosado’s impressive tally would’ve been plenty of cushion to solidify a sound victory, but the Blue Streak offense kept finding a plethora of offensive opportunities.

At the end of the match, Grace Monnin ‘23, Abby Smith ‘26 and Isabella Merlo ‘23 all contributed to the goal count. With Rosado’s four goals the statement victory was grounded.

For John Carroll, the journey back from New Concord, Ohio was certainly full of happiness, laughs and maybe even some intermittent snoozing.

With this win the Blue Streaks clinched a spot in the OAC tournament. But, the close eye that the Blue Streaks had on the remainder of the games in the conference the rest of that evening must be mentioned.

Later that Saturday, Capital University was set to match up against Baldwin Wallace University, the outcome of the game determining John Carroll’s location for the opening round of the OAC tournament. Capital needed to tie or beat Baldwin Wallace in order for John Carroll to earn a home game in the OAC quarterfinals.

With just 14 seconds remaining, Capital scored the goal that would leave the match at a 2-2 giving the Blue Streaks a home playoff game.

Undoubtedly, Saturday evening showcased the unique frenzy that makes up the world of college sports. An admirable victory from John Carroll emphasized the intense level of skill that Blue Streaks possess.

Like any other aspect of athletics, the post-season prognosis is always up in the air until every other team closes out the regular season. For John Carroll, the other games within the conference played out in their favor and that’s also something to celebrate.

“The OAC is always competitive, and this year is no different,” reminded Hollern. “We are excited to have ended the regular season as a four seed, but we have a desire for more.”

John Carroll will host Mount Union on Tuesday, Nov. 1 for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

This time, the stakes are even higher.