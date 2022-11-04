What to do before Election Day

“Talk is cheap, voting is free; take it to the polls.” -Nanette L. Avery

Election Day is less than one week away and it is important to know the ins and outs of the polls before casting your ballot. While this may seem daunting, there are some easy steps you can take as you prepare to vote on Nov. 8 to make sure your voice is heard.

Check your registration

It will be a little difficult to exercise your voting privilege if you are not first registered to do so. Around this time of year, it is normal to forget to check for things like your voter registration. However, it is easy and only takes a few minutes. You can check your voter registration on the National Association of Secretaries of State’s website. On this site, you can also learn more about voting in your area or even apply to be a poll worker.

Find your polling location

So, you know you are registered to vote and want to do so in person, now what? The next step is to find your polling location which you can easily do online no matter where you are. If you are staying on campus, there will be a ballot box at the JCU recreation center (while the library was previously a polling location, it will not be available this election cycle because of construction). If you are out and about in the city, you can also visit the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. The website above also lists the hours of the polling location you choose so you can be sure not to miss your opportunity to take part in this election.

Mail in your ballot

Trying to avoid the crowds or running low on time? Not a problem! If you have a mail-in ballot, send it in as soon as possible to make sure it is received in time. If you do not have time to make it to the post office, you can also take your ballot to your county board of elections. However, be sure not to take your ballot to an active polling location because it will not be accepted and could be discarded by poll workers.

Until Nov. 5 at noon, you can request an absentee ballot here.

Get ready to vote!

Have your ID ready when you go to your desired polling location. Your ID does not have to have a photograph; you can use any document with your name and proof of your address, like a gas bill or credit card statement. Before casting your ballot, do research on the candidates on the ticket and the issues they stand for. It is important to be educated and vote for how you believe, not just on the name or party beside the check box.

With all the hustle and bustle of a rowdy election cycle, it is important to remember that your vote counts! If you need any other assistance, see this step-by-step guide for voting in your home state.