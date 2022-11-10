Streaks of the Week: Nov. 4-6

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Football — Jahiem Peake ‘24

Peake had a career performance against Mount Union on Sat., Nov. 5, as he recorded 11 tackles, two of which were for a loss and a sack. The junior is now tied for the team lead in sacks with four in total.

Men’s Soccer — Logan Penton ‘25

Penton was a huge reason why John Carroll won its fifth straight Ohio Athletic Conference Championship this season. The sophomore had two assists in the overtime win over Otterbein in the OAC Semifinal and registered a goal in the 4-1 victory against Wilmington in the OAC title match.

Volleyball — Lexi MacDonald ‘24

MacDonald stepped up tremendously on defense during OAC Tournament play. The junior recorded a season-high 29 digs against Muskingum in a thrilling 3-2 OAC Semifinal victory, the program’s first since 2015. The junior also had a match-high 21 digs in the OAC title bout with Otterbein and received All-Tournament Team honors.

Men’s Swimming — Liam McDonnell ‘23

McDonnell had an excellent meet against Mount Union as he won all four events he competed in. The senior and 2021 OAC Swimmer of the Year came away victorious in the 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 individual medley and was on the winning 400 medley relay team.

Women’s Swimming — Olivia Goodman ‘26

Goodman has been having a tremendous start to her collegiate career. The freshman won each of her races against Mount Union including the 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, 200 individual medley and was on the winning 400 medley relay team.