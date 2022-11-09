Winter Sports Preview: Swim Teams

The Johnson Natatorium is predicted to be the home of many victories and triumphs for the John Carroll Swimming and Diving teams.

The upcoming season is set to showcase a variety of depth, talent and passion that will forever emphasize the spirit of John Carroll Athletics.

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Coming off of their sixth Ohio Athletic Conference championship title last season, the Blue and Gold will bring back pivotal leaders that will continue to make a difference during the upcoming season.

Gwyneth Hamilton ‘23 and Anna Glass ‘24 have been a strong presence throughout their campaigns at John Carroll, both earning accolades throughout OAC championships.

Rachel Halapchuk ‘23, Isabella Genisa ‘24 and Ashley Lynch ‘23 are experienced veterans that are predicted to provide a competitive advantage during the season.

The Blue Streaks are also looking forward to more senior leadership in the diving sector. Sarah Hanlon ‘23 and Catherine Steinwachs ‘23 will lead the way, both of whom have previously earned All-OAC honors in their respective events.

The freshman will bring new skills and talents to the team as they already begin to make an impression in the OAC.

Olivia Goodman ‘26 has already earned two OAC Swimmer of the Week awards for consecutive weeks as she is highlighted for her incredible freshman debut.

John Carroll has already kickstarted their season, with two meets documented for the winter campaign.

On Oct. 29, the Blue Streaks emerged victorious with a 229-65 win over Ohio Northern, a long-time OAC competitor. A week later, the Streaks continued the momentum with a 196-102 win over Mount Union.

Early success will hopefully keep the Blue and Gold progressing to the highest standard.

John Carroll takes on Kenyon College on Nov. 17 in Gambier, OH. The meet is set to begin at 12:00 p.m.

Men’s Swimming and Diving

In a similar fashion, the John Carroll University Men’s Swimming and Diving team will also look to add to their array of victories and championships.

This season’s collections of swimmers will show a unique set of skills that will cover a variety of events, spanning from relays, individual medley and solo contests.

In terms of senior leadership, Jacob Farr ‘23 and Michael Heller ‘23, bring a combination of experience and veteran influence for this year’s squad.

Heller and Farr were among the group of five that earned a spot at the National Collegiate Athletic Association championships where the Blue Streaks were able to showcase their talents at the highest level.

Aidan O’Neill ‘23, Liam McDonnell ‘23 and Jonah Venos ‘23 also went to nationals, another dynamic aspect of John Carroll’s team.

McDonnell earned his first OAC Swimmer of the Week award of the season this last week while newcomer Joe Nadur ‘26 tallied his first-ever Swimmer of the Week title the week prior.

With a significant graduating class in 2022, the Blue and Gold are eager to welcome an accomplished group of freshmen that will likely clock in at impressive rates.

Owen Holm ‘26, Patrick Branch ‘26, and Nelson Collins ‘26 are among the first-year crew that will adjust to the team’s standard quickly.

The Streaks began their season with two victories against Ohio Northern and Mount Union in the prior weeks, but they look to continue their win streak at Kenyon College on Sat., Nov. 12.