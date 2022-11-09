JCU Club Hockey looks to make impact with Movember Foundation—Hockey Fights Cancer

The John Carroll Division I American Collegiate Hockey Association Club Hockey team provides students with the opportunity to continue to play a sport they love through team membership.

The Blue and Gold begin their season in September and end in March with the College Hockey Mid-America Playoff series held at one of the member schools.

While the club provides students with the ability for both personal and athletic development through practices and competition, the team also makes an impact on the world with their participation in the Movember Foundation’s Hockey Fights Cancer.

“Movember is an annual event involving the growing of mustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s suicide.”

Alongside this mustache-growing awareness, the Movember Foundation encourages participation and often partners with other fundraising events such as Hockey Fights Cancer.

Hockey Fights Cancer was started in 1998 by the National Hockey League, as “the hockey family looks to inspire hope and courage for those who are living with, going through and moving past cancer.”

“November is Hockey Fights Cancer Month across the NHL. Each of the 32 NHL Clubs will celebrate their own Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Hockey Fights Cancer will, once again, help the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society provide a better quality of life for patients, caregivers and their families.”

Between “mustache” Movember and Hockey Fights Cancer, the JCU Hockey Club shines brightly during the month of November with their participation in the fundraisers.

Similarly to previous years, the Blue Streaks will be selling t-shirts in the Student Center Atrium the week leading up to their Hockey Fights Cancer game. With each purchase of a shirt, students will get free admission to the game.

All proceeds will go to the Movember Foundation’s Hockey Fights Cancer. Donations will also be accepted to the Movember foundation during the entire week.

The fundraising game will take place on Sat., Nov. 12 against Buffalo at Gilmour Academy. Puck drop will be at 6 p.m. Following the game, the team will host an open skate for students and fans to skate with the team.

Follow the Club Hockey team on Instagram and Twitter @hockeyjcu for more information and updates.