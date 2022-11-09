Grad Student Noah Tylutki commemorates JCU Football’s 100th season with the selling of first book

As the John Carroll University Football team celebrates the program’s 100th season, graduate student Noah Tylutki ‘21 memorializes the special moments throughout the program’s history in his book, “The John Carroll Football Record & Fact Book.”

Tylutki dedicates this book in memory of Chris Wenzler ’90, his boss, who was JCU’s Sports Information Director from 1990 until his passing in 2020.

The book “provides a thorough history of the JCU football program consisting of over 200 full-color pages. These pages include sections with all-time individual and team statistics, award winners, John Carroll’s presence in the National Football League, all-time player and numerical rosters consisting of around 2,800 names, photos and much more.”

Tylutki has had a special connection to the Blue and Gold Football program as he began broadcasting their games on both jcusports.com/live and WJCU 88.7 in 2018, also working under former JCU Head Coach Rick Finotti for three seasons as a student assistant filmer during practices for coaches’ and players’ review.

Fans interested in the book can purchase it for $50, which includes shipping and a $10 tax-deductible donation to the Blue Gold Club, at the link provided.