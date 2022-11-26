John Carroll Student Government announces 2023 executive board and senate

The John Carroll Student Government announced their Executive Board and class senators for the 2023 school year. The Executive Board was announced on Nov. 11 and the Senate was announced on Nov. 23. The results reflect the votes of the JCU student body in elections held throughout November.

Incoming President Jacob Kozlowski said in his campaign platform statement that, as president, he wishes to provide all students a greater voice in the JCU community. Newly elected Vice President Sophia Alberico ‘24 used her campaign statement to emphasize the importance of JCU’s mission and her plan to serve as an advocate for her peers.

President

Jacob Kozlowski ‘24

Vice President

Sophia Alberico ‘24

Director of Business Affairs

Jahiem Peake ‘24

Director of Student Organizations

Sara Sfier ‘24

Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Rebecca Mekhel ‘24

Returning Class of 2023 Senators

Emma Kosicek

Christopher Fovozzo

Nick Sack

Kelsey Mullan

TJ Lindstrom

Grace Davis

Class of 2024 Senators

Lily Free

Karie Stedman

Aliyah Shamatta

Evan Richwalsky

Dritan Isufi Jr.

Class of 2025 Senators

Wilson Ha

Morgan Anderson

Toby Khalil

Lauren Hoffman

Veronica Mekhel

Nathan Burkett

Class of 2026 Senators

Ryan Moore

Maggie Rumelfanger

Jeffrey Sinclair

Jillian Langley

Sahana Abbennagari

Kerry Kelly

If you would like to be involved with Student Government, you can apply for the Chief of Staff position here. Applications are due by Nov. 27. You can also sign up to serve as a student representative on a committee here.