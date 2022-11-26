John Carroll Student Government announces 2023 executive board and senate
Nov 26, 2022
The John Carroll Student Government announced their Executive Board and class senators for the 2023 school year. The Executive Board was announced on Nov. 11 and the Senate was announced on Nov. 23. The results reflect the votes of the JCU student body in elections held throughout November.
Incoming President Jacob Kozlowski said in his campaign platform statement that, as president, he wishes to provide all students a greater voice in the JCU community. Newly elected Vice President Sophia Alberico ‘24 used her campaign statement to emphasize the importance of JCU’s mission and her plan to serve as an advocate for her peers.
President
Jacob Kozlowski ‘24
Vice President
Sophia Alberico ‘24
Director of Business Affairs
Jahiem Peake ‘24
Director of Student Organizations
Sara Sfier ‘24
Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Rebecca Mekhel ‘24
Returning Class of 2023 Senators
Emma Kosicek
Christopher Fovozzo
Nick Sack
Kelsey Mullan
TJ Lindstrom
Grace Davis
Class of 2024 Senators
Lily Free
Karie Stedman
Aliyah Shamatta
Evan Richwalsky
Dritan Isufi Jr.
Class of 2025 Senators
Wilson Ha
Morgan Anderson
Toby Khalil
Lauren Hoffman
Veronica Mekhel
Nathan Burkett
Class of 2026 Senators
Ryan Moore
Maggie Rumelfanger
Jeffrey Sinclair
Jillian Langley
Sahana Abbennagari
Kerry Kelly
If you would like to be involved with Student Government, you can apply for the Chief of Staff position here. Applications are due by Nov. 27. You can also sign up to serve as a student representative on a committee here.