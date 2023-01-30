AUDIO: The Ohio Speaker of the House debacle

Patrick Kane and Laken Kincaid
Jan 30, 2023

Just as the nation as a whole faced heavy turmoil in the beginning of Jan. in the House of Representatives, Ohio also saw a red upset with their speaker choice. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here.