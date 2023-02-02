Streaks of the Week: Jan. 27-29

Each week, The Carroll News sports section names five Blue Streak athletes “Streaks of the Week.” Congratulations to this week’s athletes on their outstanding performances.

Men’s Basketball — Henry Raynor ‘25

In the biggest game of the season against then No. 3 ranked Mount Union, with a raucous crowd inside the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center, Raynor delivered a powerful performance as he recorded his first double-double of the season (14 points, 15 rebounds) and led a strong defensive attack at the rim. The sophomore also added eight points and six boards in a gritty victory over Capital on short rest just two days later.

Women’s Basketball — Maddie Pietrowski ‘25

Despite taking a bench role the last three games after starting the team’s first 16, Pietrowski has still managed to be a key contributor in JCU’s three-game winning streak. The sophomore grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds in a huge win on the road against Mount Union plus she chipped in nine points and eight rebounds against Capital.

Men’s Swimming — Jonathan Simoes ‘23

Simoes shined in the final two dual meets of the season. Against Baldwin Wallace, the senior broke a BW Natatorium pool record in the 200 backstroke (1:55.51). He also won the 100 IM against Wilmington on Senior Day with a mark of 55.73 seconds.

Women’s Swimming — Olivia Goodman ‘26

Goodman has been a shining star for the swim team this year. As a freshman, she wrapped up her dual meet season with wins in the 200 IM (2:16.83) and 200 backstroke (2:18.01) against Baldwin Wallace plus a victory in the 200 freestyle (2:05.41) against Wilmington.

Men’s Indoor Track & Field — Alex Phillip ‘23

Phillip is becoming perhaps the greatest runner not only in John Carroll history, but in Division III history. Competing against some professional runners in his race at Boston University, the senior broke the Division III record in the 3000m with a time of 7:53.24. Phillip won the National Championship in the event last year and also came away with the 5000m crown. He owns three other National Championship titles, two in Cross Country and one in the 10,000 meter outdoor.