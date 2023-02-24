Impressive performances in recent competition set the tone for an exciting postseason for JCU Track and Field

Corey Minton competing for the Blue and Gold last season in Indoor Track and Field.

John Carroll Track and Field is eager to jump into Ohio Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, especially after a notable weekend of accomplishment.

A handful of Blue Streaks made the trip to the Silverston Invite at the University of Michigan on Fri., Feb. 17. The remainder of the squads took a much shorter jaunt to Case Western Reserve for the Ed Finnigan Greater Cleveland Colleges Invite on the same day.

In Michigan, no team scores were recorded, but several John Carroll athletes fared well in their individual events.

Corey Minton (Graduate Student) finished in third place for the triple jump with an impressive hop marked at 14.09m.

“Every competition has been great for building confidence,” reflected Minton. “I’ve been jumping really well, so I know a big leap is coming soon.”

Minton’s co-travelers also performed well as Garrett Clark (Graduate Student) solidified a second place finish in the 200m with a time of 21.63. Taylor Anthony ‘23 was the sole female athlete to make the trip to Michigan, finishing the 60m with a time of 7.87.

As mentioned earlier, the remainder of the team fared well in Case Western. The men’s squad earned a second place finish and the women’s team garnered a first place victory.

The field athletes showcased an impressive amount of skill. Jimmy Kartsonas ‘23 earned a first place spot in the long jump with a measured leap of 6.84m.

Matthew Russo ‘25 and Noah Schroeder ‘25 led the way in shot put, with first and third place finishes represented by respective tosses of 15.09m and 13.35m.

In the running events, John Carroll grabbed the top three spots in the 500m and the mile. In a plethora of other distance and sprinting events, several Blue Streaks completed the event’s notable finishes including Ethan Domitrovich ‘24 and John Shoemaker ‘24 in the 1000m, along with Evan Piscitani ‘25 and Matt Costanzo ‘24 in the 800m.

On the women’s side, success remained consistent.

Genevieve Arnold ‘24, Michaela Bryan ‘25, Victoria Miller ‘24, Olivia Stefka ‘25 and Ella Zambruno ‘26 claimed the top five spots in the long jump for the Blue Streaks.

In the weight throw, Brooklyn Beckford ‘26 showcased young talents with 13.70m toss, while her teammate, Kelsey Dunn (Graduate Student) earned a top-10 place in shot put with a 10.62m toss.

John Carroll’s sprinters were prepared to shine, Rosie Murray ‘26 showcased the future of the Blue and Gold with a first place finish in the 60m dash. Mia Scott ‘25 followed Murray’s footsteps with a second place finish as well.

In the mid-distance events, Claire Eberhardt ‘24, Ellie Kitsmiller ‘25 and Abby Schroff ‘26 claimed top-three spots in the 1000m.

As the distance increased, John Carroll showed no fear, earning all top-four spots in the mile. Amanda Keim led the event with a speedy time of 5:20.55.

After a weekend full of triumphs in a variety of events, the Blue Streaks are eager to head to Baldwin Wallace for OAC Indoor Championships beginning on Fri., Feb. 24.

In the words of Minton, “Going into championship season, we have some big goals as a team that we would like to achieve and I know everyone is excited and ready to compete.”