Legendary JCU alumni Don Shula continues legacy with new restaurant in Hall of Fame Village

Don Shula is a JCU legend who continues to have an impact on the sports world.

John Carroll University and National Football League legend Don Shula will continue to make his mark on the sports world with a brand new restaurant opening up in his honor at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, OH.

Opening up in just about a month, the restaurant will serve American favorites as the space is set up in the Fan Engagement Zone of the Hall of Fame Village.

“Wines, local craft beers and cocktails will be served, with football-themed names like Seven Rings, Invisible Defense and Sparkling Trophy. Another specialty cocktail is called a 17 & 0,” which is a play on the Dolphins 17–0 run made in 1972 under the guidance of Shula.

This is not the only restaurant dedicated to the honorable NFL coach.

Established in 1989 by Shula himself, Shula’s Steakhouse is opened in eight different locations across the United States.

One of the most unique locations is at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel at the EPCOT Resort Area where the restaurant is “decorated with photos and memorabilia of the 1972 Miami Dolphins’ ‘Perfect Season’ under Coach Don Shula; Shula’s Steak House celebrates the only undefeated team—and the most successful head coach—in NFL history.”

The Don Shula American Kitchen will bring the memory of the late coach back home to Ohio with its opening in March.

You can visit the Hall of Fame Village located at 2101 Hall of Fame Way NW, Suite 1, Canton and try the experience for yourself.