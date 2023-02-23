February ’23 playlist
Feb 23, 2023
Despite the premature thawing we are experiencing, JCU is still in the throes of the winter season. Finding the perfect music to match these sporadic changes – as well as the passing of the most romantic day of the year – is a necessity right now. The Carroll News is here to help.
Lovefool by The Cardigans
I’m In Love With You by The 1975
11:11 by Waterparks
Let Me Down Easy by Gang of Youths
Close To You by Dayglow
Raspberry Beret by Prince
Love Me More by Mitski
Ask by The Smiths
Don’t Stop by Fleetwood Mac
Peaceful Afternoon by Rufus Wainwright
Right Down the Line by Gerry Rafferty
Wonderin’ Ways by The Lemon Twigs
Stuck In The Middle With You by Stealers Wheel
Long Gone Lover by The Supremes
Love Of My Life by Harry Styles
Across the Universe by Fiona Apple
Castles in the Air by Don McLean
Piledriver waltz by Alex Turner
Lover, You Should’ve Come Over by Jeff Buckley
Bathroom Light by Mt. Joy
Angela by The Lumineers
Saw You In A Dream by The Japanese House
Shades of Cool by Lana Del Rey
The Meeting Place by The Last Shadow Puppets