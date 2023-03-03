JCU Wrestlers excel at NCAA Regionals as season continues to NCAA Championships

Andrew Perelka stands a top the podium as he is crowned the victor of the 133 lbs. weight class and surpassed the most career wins in JCU wrestling history.

John Carroll Wrestling will be sending three athletes to Division III National Championships following outstanding performances at the Division III Central Region Tournament on Feb. 25-26.

Andrew Perelka ‘23 and Patrick McGraw ‘23 won their weight classes, 133 lbs. and 157 lbs. respectively, as Luke Reicosky ‘23 finalized a third place finish at 165 lbs.

Perelka not only won his weight class and punched his ticket to nationals,] but he also became the record holder for most career wins at JCU with his 123rd victory in the finals. His current head coach, Mark Hawald, and Joe Schmidt were tied for this record prior to the weekend.

Nationals will take place on March 10-11 in Roanoke, Virginia as the Streaks will be represented by the three athletes.