Loss to start the season does not deter JCU Women’s Lacrosse

Shannon Burdick competes for the Blue and Gold last season as the Women’s Lacrosse team awaits their home opener on Wednesday.

When you face adversity, there is no doubt that you will emerge stronger.

John Carroll Women’s Lacrosse took a trip to Kenyon College on Sat., Feb. 25, embracing the challenge and task that came with taking the field against the 2022 North Coast Athletic Conference Champions.

The Blue Streaks fell to the Owls by a score of 17-4, but John Carroll remains in good spirits with a thorough understanding of the fact that tough competition will only assist in the creation of future success.

Kenyon’s presented an unmatched level of skill on their offense, leading to a 10-3 as the first half of play closed.

On the contrary, the Owls maintained a steady hand on defensive tactics throughout the game, making offensive surges extremely difficult for the Blue and Gold.

Nonetheless, Anna Spitzer ‘26, Olivia Gerlach ‘23 and Shannon Burdick ‘23 were able to make their individual presences’ known. The trio was responsible for the trio of goals scored by John Carroll in the first and second periods, keeping glimpses of hope alive for the Blue and Gold.

Throughout tremendous amounts of offensive effort, John Carroll was relentless in their attempt to maintain defensive control throughout the second half.

Madelyn Pietrek ‘24 led the defense with her vocal facilitation and aggressive hustle for ground balls and forced turnovers. Pietrek has emerged as a dominant player on the field, persistent in protecting her net and defensive zone.

In the second half, the Blue Streaks still put forth a commendable effort but it could not parallel the deficit that the Owls had work to create as the game progressed.

Burdick tallied her second goal of the afternoon late in the game, which doubled as the final point that John Carroll would add to their goal count.

At the conclusion of the game, John Carroll still remained positive in terms of what the future could hold.

An intense and undoubtedly difficult early-season schedule is an intentional strategy that will soon pay off as conference play unfolds. While the struggle is real and frustrating, there is always a reason to look ahead with hope for the potential of what could be.

Perhaps the difference between lucky teams and talented teams is to know and understand loss, but to use it as a catalyst for change. The best squads are those that have experienced hardship, but have been able to rise above the challenge with compassion and a humble and empowered attitude.

With their sights on their first victory, John Carroll looks forward to their home-opener at Don Shula Stadium on Wed., Mar. 1 at 6:00 p.m.

The Blue and Gold host Oberlin College for a special edition, “High School” game. John Carroll welcomes surrounding high school athletes to experience what it means to be a Blue Streak.