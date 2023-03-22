First win of the season prepares JCU Women’s Lacrosse for competitive schedule

Olivia Hanulak looks strong as they return to Don Shula Stadium on Wednesday to compete against Grove City.

To understand defeat puts a whole new meaning toward victory.

The excitement, thrill and feelings of triumph feel personal and authentic when one knows what it feels like to face loss and adversity.

On Sun., Mar. 19, John Carroll Women’s Lacrosse traveled to Michigan to face-off against Albion College. The non-conference matchup ultimately became John Carroll’s first win of the season as the Blue Streaks were able to best the Britons by a score of 9-7.

Shannon Burdick ‘23 was the first to get on the board for the Blue Streaks, scoring roughly 45 seconds into the first period. Her teammate, Caylin Perryman ‘23, wasn’t far behind, netting John Carroll’s second goal of the game two minutes later.

The Blue Streaks traded goals with their opposition throughout the game which made for a competitive atmosphere.

At the half, the score stood at 6-5, John Carroll holding the lead with Albion on their heels.

Throughout the first half of play, Olivia Gerlach ‘23, Kendall Gessner ‘23, Burdick and Lainey Donalson ‘23 added to the goal count that was initiated by their teammates.

As both teams headed to their respective locker rooms at the half, it was obvious that John Carroll would continue their game plan. If consistency and communication helped the Blue Streaks win the half, then the same strategy should propel them to win the entire game.

Olivia Hanulak ‘24 quickly scored for John Carroll at the start of the third period, but Albion was able to answer less than two minutes later.

However, from then on, it was a battle of defensive authority.

Neither squad found the back of the net until the fourth quarter, showing that this game was about possession, aggressiveness and ball control.

Hanulak finished the day with five ground ball pickups and two draw controls. Gerlach gained possession of six draws while Donalson tallied four ground ball pickups and four draw controls, showing that each player put fourth and undeniable effort.

Perryman and Anna Spitzer ’26 scored the final goals of the day for John Carroll, solidifying a 9-7 win.

For the Blue Streaks, this win was exactly what the squad needed for morale and confidence.

John Carroll possesses talent and determination that can take them far, it’s just a matter of picking up a handful of victories that foster an environment of competitiveness that will aid in earning some pivotal wins.

In their next bout of competition, the Blue Streaks host Grove City College. The matchup is set to commence on Wed., Mar. 22 at 4:00 p.m.