JCU Women’s Golf showcases improvements with third place finish at Mount Union Invitational

Jen Crowley tees off during a tournament this season for the Blue Streaks.

The John Carroll University Women’s Golf team is already showcasing their improvement as they tied for third place in the Mount Union Invitational on Sun., March 26 at Tannenhauf Golf Club.

The tournament was originally planned for two days but, due to weather conditions, the teams competed only on Sunday.

The College of Wooster (336) and Westminster College (348) were the only two teams above the Blue Streaks as Malone University tied John Carroll for third.

Jennifer Crowley ‘25, Isabella Mineo ‘25, Amanda Pancake ‘25, Anna Schramko ‘24 and Becca Abbott ‘25 contributed to the success of the day as they totaled a team score of 354.

Crowley led the way for the Blue and Gold with a low score of 83 as she tied for ninth overall. Mineo shot an 87 which was good for tied for fourteenth overall. Pancake, Schramko and Abbott shot 89, 95 and 102 respectively.

Colleen Vredenburg ’25 entered individually and shot an 89 as she tied for nineteenth.

“The team felt that we did a great job to start off the spring season with a tie in third,” said Crowley. “Definitely a great place with plenty of room to grow throughout the season.”

The Blue Streaks will be back on the course on Sat., April 1 in the two day Wooster College Invitational held at Wooster Country Club.

“I am excited to get to spend more time with the team while playing in tournaments,” finished Crowley. “I am also looking forward to seeing how the team does this year in OACs.”