Doubleheader wins for JCU Baseball opens up OAC competition for season

John Carroll’s Baseball team opened up Ohio Athletic Conference play on Sun., March 26 in their typical double-header fashion against the Otterbein University Cardinals. The Blue Streaks displayed tremendous grit and determination earning a win in both games.

Game One

The Blue and Gold started the fun early in game one. After Joe Osavsky ‘24 reached base, Justin Hanley (graduate student) ripped a single through the gap, driving home a run in the first inning. Matthew Aukerman ‘23 pitched a 1-2-3 inning and the Blue Streaks were back up at the plate eager for more in the second inning.

This time, Olsavsky hit a hard ball for a double, driving in Erik Daugenti ‘24 and giving John Carroll a 2-0 lead. The runs kept coming for John Carroll. In the third inning, Logan Lamere ‘24 drove in a run off a single. In the fourth inning, the Blue and Gold drove in two runs off a double from Hanley and a single from Jack Harmon ‘25 building their lead to 5-0.

The fifth inning was just as sweet for John Carroll. Again, Olsavsky drove in a run off a single down the left side. Moments later, Connor Mayle ‘24 sent a shot down the right field line, bringing in Olsavsky.

Aukerman remained dominant, holding the Cardinals to no runs through six innings.

In the seventh, Mayle blasted a ball to left field for a home run, building the lead to 9-0. In the bottom of the inning, the Cardinals finally got on the board. Two runners reached base courtesy to a pair of walks and Brayden Carter knocked a run in off a sacrifice fly.

The Blue Streaks were not done, however. Lamere hit a double down the left field side, sending Harmon to score the Blue Streaks’ tenth run of the game. The Cardinals fired back, scoring two runs off a Max Latkovski single into center field, making the score 10-3.

This would end Aukerman’s day on the mound. The senior finished the day allowing only two runs on four hits, striking out seven Cardinals along the way.

Garrett Siegel (graduate student) closed out the ninth inning without allowing a hit and Olsavsky drove in one more run in the ninth inning, capping off the day with an 11-3 win.

Game Two

Otterbein started game two with vengeance, scoring a run in the second inning. Yet, it did not take long for the Blue and Gold to answer. In the third inning, Mayle stepped to the plate with two outs and runners on base. Mayle sent a hard-hit ball to left field, scoring Daugenti making the score 1-1 at the end of the third.

A back-and-forth battle ensued with both teams failing to secure runs through the next three innings.

In the seventh inning, John Carroll opened the game up, first scoring off a Daugenti double into left-center field, followed by a bases-clearing double by new transfer Bryce Holt ‘23. Moments later, Hanley had some fun of his own, singling up the middle and scoring Holt, making the score 6-1 in favor of the Blue Streaks.

The Cardinals showed resilience, scoring a run in the eighth inning off a double from Gavin Wolf to tighten the game to 6-2. The Blue and Gold answered in the following inning when Mayle sent a ball into orbit for a home run, making the score 7-2 going into the bottom of the ninth inning.

Jon Ambro (graduate student) pitched 8.2 innings before giving up a home run to Sam Roy and a walk, ending his long day on the mound and making the score 7-4. Ambro allowed only four runs on six hits throughout the game.

John Carroll will take the field on Wed., Mar. 29 at 4 p.m. as they travel to the College of Wooster for more out of conference play.