AUDIO: Two men face trial after fishing contest scandal in September

Fish like the one seen above can either make or break a fisherman’s win in a competition like the Lake Eerie Walleye Trail.

Laken Kincaid and Patrick Kane
Apr 2, 2023

Last September, Jacob Runyan and Chase Cominsky were caught cheating at a statewide fishing tournament. They currently face multiple charges including potential jail time. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here.