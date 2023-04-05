JCU Women’s Golf will look to bounce back following sixth place finish in inclement weather

The John Carroll Women’s Golf team’s season is slowly coming to an end with only two tournaments left after competing in the Wooster Invitational on Sun., April 2.

The Blue and Gold finished in sixth place against the normal Ohio Athletic Conference opponents.

“At the end of the day, I think a sixth place finish is an alright start for us girls,” explained Isabella Mineo ‘25. “Our team really differs from other John Carroll sports. If you take a look at our roster you can see we have a really young team. I foresee this spring as a building block for the fall season. I see potential to rise the ranks and be an underdog with time.”

Mineo, Jennifer Crowley ‘25, Amanda Pancake ‘25, Anna Schramko ‘24 and Colleen Vredenburg ‘25 were the five Blue Streak golfers representing JCU this weekend as they played against tough competition, in wet conditions.

Mineo led John Carroll with her score of 88, earning her a tied spot for twelfth place. Crowley and Pancake shot a 91 and 93, respectively, while Schramko and Vrendenburg each played a 106 round.

“I think what contributed to my success was diligence,” said Mineo. “I went into this tournament expecting it to be a tough battle out on the course. However, even with that mindset I think what kept me going Sunday was taking it one step at a time. Even with the holes I struggled with I took the time to really analyze the shots I needed to recover from to keep ‘the ball rolling.’ Finishing T12 out of 52 girls I still have things to work on before the OAC Championship but, with diligence, my goals this season will come to fruition.”

Mineo set a personal record of her own during the Wooster Invitational as she made a 70-footer on hole 5 which is the longest putt she has ever made.

The Blue and Gold will be back on the course after Easter Break as they host the John Carroll Invitational on Sat., April 15 and Sun., April 16 at Manakiki in Willoughby Hills, OH.

“I think the team needs to work on their confidence on the course,” finished Mineo. “I believe that all of us girls have shown potential to play really well during past tournaments, however I think during the heat of the competition it tends to get to us all. With honing in on our strengths on the golf course and mitigating our weaknesses, we can really make huge strides this season.”