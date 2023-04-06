Remaining a top competitor in the OAC, JCU Men’s and Women’s Tennis look to continue their stride through the spring season

The John Carroll Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams remain a top competitor in the Ohio Athletic Conference following three successful days of matches against Capital University and Ohio Northern.

Men’s Tennis

The Men’s Tennis team swept the Capital University Comets on Sat., April 1 as their competition was moved indoors due to inclement weather.

Grant Sarnowski ‘24 and Anthony Markello ‘26 started off with a victory in the No. 1 doubles spot as they defeated their opponents 8-4. The Comets were unable to score a single point in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles spots as Logan Langovsky ‘24, Nathan Palinkas ‘23, Kevin Wacnik ‘25 and Phillip Gorun ‘26 held strong and went 8-0 in their respective matches.

Langovsky earned individual wins in the No. 1 singles spot going 6-0 and 6-1. Sarnowski and Markello went 2-0 in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots respectively.

“It’s a perfect start to the year and will definitely give us confidence as we move forward into our other OAC matches,” said Langovsky. “It is important to start off the season on the right foot and trust what I’ve worked on and practiced and try to stay calm regardless of the situation.”

The Blue and Gold will be back in action on Thurs., April 6 at 3:30 p.m. as they travel to Ohio Northern University for more conference competition.

Women’s Tennis

Defeating the Comets 7-2, the Blue Streak Women’s team also moved indoors on Sat., April 1 as they kept the success coming on the season.

Mia Zivkovic ‘24 and Felicity Kolb ‘26 finalized a 8-1 victory at the No. 1 doubles while Kaylyn Gimbel (graduate student) and Caroline Chandler ‘25 took the No. 2 doubles spot by a score of 8-2.

Jaclyn Voss ‘23 and Peyton Crumpler ‘24 won their individual matches at the No. 5 and No. 6 spots respectively. The four Blue and Gold tennis athletes who competed in the doubles matches also won their individual matches against Capital.

The Lady Blue Streaks had a quick turn around as they hosted Ohio Northern on Mon., April 3 at the Short Family Tennis Center.

The doubles matches were close games for the Blue and Gold as Zivkovic and Kolb had a comeback victory over the Polar Bears for the No. 1 match. Crumpler and Emma Boreman ‘26 took their match 8-6 in the No. 3 doubles position.

Leading 2-1 going into the singles matches, John Carroll stumbled individually. Zivkovic was the lone Blue Streak to win her singles match against Ohio Northern.

The John Carroll Women’s Tennis team will be back in action after Easter Break as they head to Marietta, OH to take on the Pioneers on Sat., April 15 at 1:00 p.m.