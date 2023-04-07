JCU Baseball hits stride with five game win streak following two OAC victories this past weekend

Joe Olsavsky tosses it off as he looks to get an out on defense.

After facing weather challenges Sat., April 1, resulting in a rainout, the John Carroll University Baseball team took the field at Wooster’s Art Murray Field as they hosted Muskingum University away from home.

The Blue and Gold took care of business, picking up two more Ohio Athletic Conference wins on Sun., April 2, as they sit at 15-6 on the season and have sole possession of first place in the OAC.

Game 1

Muskingum’s Nate Keiser began the scoring in the top of the second with an RBI double allowing Wyatt Reeder to score. Following the early deficit, the Blue Streaks surged back with a four-run third inning.

Joe Olsavsky ‘24 evened the score after hitting a hard ball down the line, scoring Erik Daugenti ‘24. Soon after, Connor Mayle ‘24 blasted a ball out of Art Murray Field to give JCU a 3-1 advantage. The fun did not stop there; Bryce Holt ‘23 reached base and soon made it home as Logan LaMere ‘24 doubled to left center field, making the score 4-1 after three innings.

Muskingum fought back, scoring a run in the fourth inning, as it was just a two run game at 4-2. However, John Carroll did not back down from the challenge though and scored three runs in the fourth inning. Mayle came up to bat with two runners on base. Mayle again sent a ball into orbit for a three-run home run as the Blue and Gold surged ahead 7-2.

John Carroll added two more runs in the sixth and seventh inning. In the sixth, Holt blasted a home run. Later in the seventh, Daugenti sent a ball to the moon, making the final score 9-3 in favor of the Blue Streaks.

Game 2

Game two was just as sweet for the Blue Streaks as they finished with a season high 19 hits and a 15-6 win.

Justin Hanley (graduate student) set the tone in the first inning, going yard and quickly giving the Blue Streaks a 2-0 lead. Muskingum responded quickly with Wyatt Reeder knocking in a run in the second inning.

Olsavsky responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning, making the score 3-1.

In the third, Holt started right where he left off, blasting a homerun to right center.

Muskingum cut the JCU lead to two off an RBI single, but the Blue and Gold responded strongly in the next three innings. Mayle tallied yet another home run in the fourth. Jack Beiter ‘25 and Michael Persichetti ‘25 drove in runs in the fifth as they took a 7-2 advantage.

John Carroll did not let up on the gas, scoring two more runs in the sixth and eighth inning along with a run in the seventh to finish their record breaking day with a 15-6 win against this OAC opponent.

The Blue Streaks will be back in action on Fri., April 7 in the double header fashion with the first game starting at 1:00 p.m. Capital University will be driving to University Heights as John Carroll will hope to play at Schweickert Field for the 50th anniversary of the team’s first ever game played.