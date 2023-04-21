JCU Women’s Golf pays tribute to mental health with home invitational dedication to Morgan’s Message

Taking advantage of the summer-like weather this past weekend, the John Carroll Women’s Golf team hosted the two-day John Carroll Invitational at Manakiki Golf Course on both Sat., April 15 and Sun., April 16.

The team finished in ninth place after the two days as the Donald Ross course provided typical spring rolling greens and tough pin placements.

After day one of the tournament, Amanda Pancake ‘25 was tied for fourteenth place, while Isabella Mineo ‘25 and Anna Schramko ‘24 found themselves tied for 32nd place.

The Blue Streaks held eighth place after day one with a team score of 378.

Mineo and Colleen Vrendenberg ‘25 shot the team low scores the second day as they finished in 30th and 32nd place, respectively.

The Blue and Gold were unable to overcome the tough competition as Otterbein took home the gold with a combined team score of 656.

“It was a special weekend competing in our home tournament at Manakiki Golf Course,” said Schramko. “Since we are usually traveling to further distances, it was nice to be local this weekend and have our supporters come out! On top of this, it was our first Morgan’s Message dedication tournament, which was especially meaningful to compete for something bigger than golf, that being mental health.”

The team will be back on the course as they travel to West Lafayette, Ohio to compete in the Ohio Athletic Conference Championship which will be held at River Greens Golf Course starting on Fri., April 21.

“Manakiki is a bear of a golf course, so I am proud of the way the team fought to stay in it, especially given the conditions of aerated greens,” finished Schramko. “We are really looking forward to finishing our season on a high note at the OAC Championships at River Greens this weekend!”