JCU Men’s Golf face adverse weather conditions in jam-packed weekend of competition

In a whirlwind of weather changes this weekend, the John Carroll Men’s Golf team held strong as they faced both summer and winter weather conditions in the span of three days.

On Sat., April 15, the Blue and Gold traveled to Wooster, Ohio to compete in the two-day Nye Intercollegiate Invitational held at Wooster Country Club.

After day one, the Blue Streaks fell behind Otterbein on the leaderboard by just seven strokes as they shot 311 as a team for second place.

Jack Wymard ‘23 tied for fourth with his low score of 76. Nolan Adams ‘23 and Anthony Nuzzo ‘24 each finished with a 78 on the round, while Jacob Hazen ‘24 and Zach Brinks ‘24 shot 79 and 81, respectively.

The squad returned to Wooster on Sun., April 16 to defend their positioning as they played just nine holes for this final round of the Nye Invitational.

Wymard remained the leader for John Carroll shooting 38 on day two, earning him a third place tie finish overall. Brinks improved his score from day one with a 40 on the final nine. Adams and Nuzzo stayed together as they each shot a 43 on the last day.

With a total team score of 475 for the two days, the Blue and Gold finalized their second place finish.

In a quick turn around, the Blue Streaks put away their golf shirts and shorts and buttoned up their winter gear as they headed out to Chardon, Ohio on Mon., April 17 to compete in the Dan Caschera Classic held at Sand Ridge Golf Club.

Facing the snowy conditions and similar opponents, John Carroll took fifth place recording a team score of 319.

Wymard and Brinks kept their success flowing as they each shot a 77 to earn a fourth place tie on the overall leaderboard. Hazen took 26th place with his score of 81, while Adams and Grant Lumley ‘24 each shot 84.

“We played two difficult golf courses this weekend that nobody had played before,” explained Wymard. “We dealt with three different weather seasons in the past two days but overall the team still played pretty solid. We are looking forward to two weeks of practicing before conferences.”

The team will be back in action as they travel to West Lafayette, Ohio to compete at the River Greens Golf Club for the Ohio Athletic Conference Championship starting on Fri., April 28.