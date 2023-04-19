JCU Baseball earns non-conference victory after three game skid

Alex Wu stands strong on the mound as he starts as pitcher for the Blue and Gold.

Coming off a recent three game skid, the John Carroll Baseball team was looking to rebound against non-conference opponent Oberlin College. The Blue Streaks did just that on a beautiful Sunday afternoon, winning in dominant fashion by a score of 15-5.

Oberlin took no time to start the scoring. In the first inning Ethan Hurwit knocked in a run off an RBI double, giving the Yeomen a quick 1-0 lead. In the third inning, Oberlin added to their lead off a Jake Blozy single, giving the visitors a 2-0 lead come the bottom of the third inning.

John Carroll responded with a spectacular three run third inning, starting with a Joe Olsavsky ‘24 single which drove in Chase Diosy ‘24. Connor Mayle ‘24 then laid down a picture perfect bunt, scoring a run and advancing Olsavsky to third. A Bryce Holt ‘24 walk loaded the bases and brought the talented grad student Justin Hanley to the plate looking to cause more damage. Hanley did just that, hitting a bases clearing double, giving John Carroll a 5-2 lead.

Oberlin was able to cut the lead to two off a wild pitch from starting pitcher Alex Wu ‘25, making the score 5-3.

Both teams were kept silent in the fifth inning and Oberlin would again threaten the Blue Streak’s lead in the sixth.

Hurwit started the inning off with a double down the left field line and advanced to third base on a passed ball. That set up Max Cairo, who hit a hard ball to the shortstop driving in Hurwit, cutting the Blue and Gold lead to 5-4.

The Blue and Gold put pressure on Oberlin, loading the bases in the bottom of the sixth with Olsavsky up to bat. Olsavsky continued his remarkable play, driving in a run and building the Carroll lead 6-4.

The Blue Streaks blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh scoring a whopping five runs.

Sean Connolly ‘25 opened up the inning with a double down the left field line. Erik Daugenti ‘24 then laid down a bunt, reaching second on a throwing error and scoring Connolly. Jack Harmon ‘25 then reached base on yet another Oberlin error, allowing Daugenti to score. Michael Persichetti ‘25 drew a walk, advancing Harmon to second base and bringing up Olsavsky. Olsavksy sent a hard hit ball to center field for a single, loading the bases once again for John Carroll. Mayle hit an RBI single and Holt drew a walk bringing in another run. Hanley hit a sacrifice fly to center field making the score 11-4 in the blink of an eye.

Oberlin got one run back in the eighth inning before John Carroll added four more runs in the bottom of the eighth, three of those runs courtesy of a Mayle home run.

Sylvan Wiley ‘24 came in the game in the ninth inning for the Blue Streaks, shutting down any chances Oberlin had and putting a stamp on a 15-5 dominant win for John Carroll.

Mayle led John Carroll in RBIs with five, with Hanley just behind with four RBIs.

With the win John Carroll improves to 19-9 and will look for more as they take on rival Mount Union at home on Wed., April 19.