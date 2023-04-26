Senior leadership propels JCU Men’s Lacrosse to Senior Day victory to add to win streak

Working on their six game win streak, the John Carroll Men’s Lacrosse team earned another big victory this weekend versus Ohio Athletic Conference opponent, Muskingum University.

Hosting the Fighting Muskies on Sat., April 22 at 1 p.m., the Blue and Gold honored their 12 seniors during the Senior Day celebration.

Chandler Bankey ‘23, Morgan Morrell ‘23, Matt Russo ‘23, Oliver Hammond ‘23, Ian Venard ‘23, Vinny Fiorella ‘23, Matt Berdysiak ‘23, Brendan Hein ‘23, Sam Rodgers ‘23, Tanner Gill-Snow ‘23, Conor Ryan ‘23 and Jon Gaglio ‘23 were all recognized for their contributions to the team on and off the field for the last four years.

“It’s always nice to be able to be able to play with everyone,” said Berdysiak. “Our four years have been a grind and it was nice to see it pay off. It was also cool to hear about all the different paths all the seniors are taking. I’m excited for the future but not ready for it to end yet.”

The celebrations continued throughout the game and into the locker room as the Blue Streaks walked away with a 17-3 victory over the visiting team.

It was the middle quarters that provided the winning opportunity for John Carroll as the Blue and Gold outscored Muskingum 10-0 in the second and third quarters alone.

The seniors got the momentum started as less than a minute into the game Berdysiak scored his 32nd goal of the season. The Fighting Muskies tied it up just three minutes later as it looked like it was going to be a close game between the OAC rivals.

Berdysiak did not let this slide as he recorded another goal with Alexander Sykas ‘24 being credited with the assist. Once again, Muskingum followed with a score of their own, but this would be the last goal the opposing team would score until the fourth quarter.

The Blue and Gold moved into the driver’s seat and did not let off the gas as Colin Morrissey ‘26 found the back of the net just seconds after the previous Fighting Muskie goal. The Blue Streak squad added another goal to earn a 4-2 lead going into the second quarter.

With four consecutive goals in the second quarter, John Carroll took a quick six score lead as Berdysiak recorded three more goals. Morrell added one of his own. Aidan Dugan ‘25 got in on the action as he scored at just under 10-minutes left in the half.

Leveling out a bit, the Blue Streaks worked the ball around the field before finding Josh Lombardo ‘26 in a man-up position to score the 10th goal for John Carroll. This was the last goal scored before the buzzer sounded signaling halftime as the Blue Streaks held onto an eight lead with just 30 minutes left of game to be played.

Coming out of the locker room, scoring settled down as it took nearly half of the third quarter for the Blue Streaks to find the back of the net. Morrissey opened the scoring door back up with his 34th goal of the season.

Morrell and Hein quickly added two more as the double digit lead expanded against the Fighting Muskies. Berdysiak finished another goal at the end of the third as John Carroll led 14-2 with just one quarter left.

Muskingum was the first to strike first in the last quarter as the visitors highlighted their tenacity against even the most difficult conditions. The Blue and Gold did not let this momentum start rolling as Morrell and Berdysiak added their final scores of the game just 10 seconds apart. Venard sent the final death shot into the net with just over two minutes left in the game to close out the scoring spree for the Blue Streaks.

As the clock wound down and the countdown commenced, John Carroll found themselves the victors by a definitive 14 points.

Berdysiak is credited with seven goals and one assist during this OAC match up. Morrell contributed four points, three goals and one assist. Nicholas Yemma ‘26 and Hein recorded 10 and six ground balls, respectively.

“A lot of my goals were assisted so I want to give credit to my teammates for seeing the passing lanes and getting the ball there,” stated Berdysiak. “There were a lot of transition opportunities where the defense wasn’t settled. It was nice to capitalize on those.”

The Blue Streaks are back in action for their final game of the regular season as they take on OAC opponent, Heidelberg University on Wed., April 26 at 7 p.m. at Don Shula Stadium.

“It was nice to go out with the win on senior day,” finished Berdysiak. “The team is excited to wrap up the homestretch of the regular season and prepare for the playoffs.”