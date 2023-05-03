Las Vegas told through a HUJI lens

Las Vegas, colloquially known as Sin City, is the recurring home for the Broadcast Education Association convention each year. Thanks to WJCU 88.7, I was able to attend this convention about a week ago and traverse around the area for a good five-ish days. I attended multiple broadcast based lectures and ate so many bagels, each with a different type of schmear.

Although I accidentally wiped my phone at the end of the trip, I was still able to save many of the photographs I took through the iconic filter app known as HUJI (not sponsored by Grace Sherban ‘25). Below is a collection of memories told through this artistic lens; each image has a story on its own that intertwines to create the larger narrative of my time in Vegas.

From the airport to the casino floor, I hope my lackluster photography encapsulates how much this excursion meant to me and why I hope to again return to the world’s neon capital in the future.