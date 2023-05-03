Las Vegas told through a HUJI lens

Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
May 3, 2023

Las Vegas, colloquially known as Sin City, is the recurring home for the Broadcast Education Association convention each year. Thanks to WJCU 88.7, I was able to attend this convention about a week ago and traverse around the area for a good five-ish days. I attended multiple broadcast based lectures and ate so many bagels, each with a different type of schmear. 

Although I accidentally wiped my phone at the end of the trip, I was still able to save many of the photographs I took through the iconic filter app known as HUJI (not sponsored by Grace Sherban ‘25). Below is a collection of memories told through this artistic lens; each image has a story on its own that intertwines to create the larger narrative of my time in Vegas. 

From the airport to the casino floor, I hope my lackluster photography encapsulates how much this excursion meant to me and why I hope to again return to the world’s neon capital in the future. 

Laken Kincaid
During the whole trip, Bobby kept saying how he wanted to go to the Venetian and “just look up.” While he originally meant the renaissance artwork on the game floor, I quickly took him and Evan back deeper into the hotel to show them the canals. It reminded me of Epcot; it was a tiny little Italy inside of Las Vegas (all indoors too!).