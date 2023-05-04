The Carroll News announces 2023-24 editorial board

The Carroll News has had a successful 2022-23 year, fostering an entire website redesign and ushering in the new era of Blue Streak Media in the Tim Russert Department of Communication. Additionally, the paper has also won three Best of School Newspapers Online awards across two separate sections.

The Carroll News would like to take this opportunity to thank our seniors for their service, not only over the past year, but throughout their whole TCN career.

Nick Sack ‘23, Editor-in-Chief (2022-23), Managing Editor (2021-22) and World News Editor (2020-21)

TJ Lindstrom ‘23, Multimedia Editor (2022-23), Editor-in-Chief (2021-22) and Opinion Editor (2020-21)

Patrick Kane ‘23, World News Editor (2021-23)

Eric Fogle ‘23, Opinion Editor (2022-23)

Ashley McCall ‘23, Sports Editor (2022-23)

Corinne McDevitt ‘23, Social Media Editor (2021-23)

As we enter into a new school year ripe with opportunities including the expansion of multimedia projects covered by the paper and collaboration across differing organizations on campus, this staff will serve as the editorial board for the 2023-24 school year and will continue to push us onward on.