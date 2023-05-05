JCU Tennis falls to Ohio Northern Polar Bears in OAC Tournament semifinal match

Logan Langovsky ‘24 and Grant Sarnowski ‘24 lost at the No. 1 doubles spot, but Langovsky avenged his loss at No. 1 singles.

The JCU Tennis teams concluded their 2023 spring season following losses to Ohio Northern in the semifinal matches of the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament last weekend.

Men’s Tennis

The John Carroll Men’s Tennis team ended their 2022-23 campaign with a share of the Ohio Athletic Conference Regular Season Championship but not the OAC Tournament title. The Blue Streaks lost 6-3 to the Ohio Northern Polar Bears in the semifinal match on Fri., April 28 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

After a challenging non-conference schedule, the Blue Streaks picked up the pace in the later half of the season. The team fought hard in the spirited doubles matchup but the Polar Bears claimed two out of three victories, foreshadowing the singles play. Phillip Gorun ‘26 and Kevin Wacnik ‘25 were the only victorious duo, securing the No. 3 doubles match 8-6. The pair had an undefeated doubles season record of 5-0.

Logan Langovsky ‘24 and Grant Sarnowski ‘24 lost 8-4 at the top spot while Anthony Markello ‘26 and Nathan Palinkas ‘23 were defeated 8-3 at No. 2 doubles.

Langovsky avenged his loss at No. 1 singles, winning 6-1, 6-4, marking the first victory of the singles play which tied the match at 2-2. Palinkas then lost at No. 5 but Sarnowski evened the score again, earning a hard-earned three-set win at No. 2 singles.

Unfortunately, Ohio Northern caught fire, winning three singles matches in a row, starting with Gorun’s 4-6, 3-6 loss at No. 6 singles. Wacnik accepted a 4-6, 6-7 defeat at No. 4, while Markello surrendered a 3-6, 5-7 defeat at No. 3.

Despite the loss, the first season of the Walt Oden era was a positive one for the Blue and Gold, with noticeable progress and a trophy from the Regular Season Championship. The future looks promising for the program, with hopes that much of the roster will return next year.

Women’s Tennis

The 2022-23 season for the John Carroll Women’s Tennis team has come to an end on Fri., April 28. The Blue Streaks were defeated in the OAC Tournament semifinal bringing their season to a close.

The Blue and Gold finished the season with a record of 6-12 after their loss to Ohio Northern at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

The Polar Bears took the lead in doubles play, winning two out of three matches. Kaylyn Gimbel (graduate student) and Jaclyn Voss ‘23 lost their match at No. 2 doubles with a score of 8-2. In the No. 3 doubles match, Caroline Chandler ‘25 and Peyton Crumpler ‘25 put up a good fight but ultimately lost by a narrow margin of 8-6.

The OAC April Scholar of the Month, Mia Zivkovic ‘24, teamed up with Felicity Kolb ‘26 for No. 1 doubles. The formidable duo triumphed in the final doubles match with a score of 8-6, salvaging doubles play with a score of 2-1.

However, the Polar Bears dominated in singles play. Voss lost her match at the No. 5 singles spot with a score of 0-6, 1-6. Crumpler followed with a 1-6, 1-6 loss, leaving JCU with a 4-1 deficit.

Zivkovic concluded her career with a win in doubles and was leading 6-2, 4-3 in her No. 1 singles match. She will be graduating a year early to pursue medical school after three seasons, including two All-OAC campaigns and an Academic All-OAC selection with a 3.96 GPA as a biology major.

Emily Duckett ‘23, Anna Vitale ‘23 and Voss, who are all part of the senior class, will be passing the torch to a talented group of underclassmen in Kolb, Chandler, Crumpler and Boreman, leaving the future bright for the team.