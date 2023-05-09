AUDIO: How will SB83 impact DEI initiatives at John Carroll University?

SB83 is expected to move through the state legislature as the year progresses.

Laken Kincaid, Editor-in-Chief
May 9, 2023

Ohio State Sen. Jerry Cirino introduced SB83 earlier this year, a piece of legislation which could impact JCU’s state funding. Listen to the official Heights Now broadcast here.