VIDEO: 3OH3! headlines Welcome Back Concert, discusses muses and style

Mario Ghosn is the Multimedia - Visual and Technical Editor for The Carroll News from Chesterland, Ohio. He is a senior at John Carroll University majoring in Communications with a Concentration in Digital Media.
Mario has been writing for the Carroll News since his Junior year where he decided to switch his major to the Communications field to pursue writing and design. In addition to his involvement with The Carroll News, Mario is involved with Campus Ministry and his fraternity, Sigma Phi Epsilon.
When he is not on campus, Mario spends much of his time at his communications internship with ReliabiltiyFirst, specializing in graphic design and content creation, as well as managing his father’s restaurant, BurgerIM, on the weekends.
In the future, Mario hopes to write professionally for television as well as further his education in other fields.
To contact Mario, email him at [email protected].
