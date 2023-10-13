Alissa at the apex: I miss algebra

As an English major and dedicated writer, I somewhat conform to the stereotype of disliking math. Upon entering college, I rejoiced at the fact that I would not need many math courses to complete my degree.

Some would say that I dodged a bullet, while others say that they would dread the idea of reading and writing everyday. I never thought that I would miss my least favorite subject, but here I am, mourning derivatives, the unit circle and algebraic formulas.

While I appreciate all subjects, ironically, I find algebra’s ability to yield one answer perplexing. How can a lengthy equation present just one answer? My creative mind struggles to comprehend the real notion of exactness because I tend to think in abstract, open-ended terms. After taking a dozen math classes in my life, it is false to assume that math always generates one answer. But, it can help one draw conclusions about life.

Still, I catch myself thinking, why am I studying this subject when it doesn’t apply to me? I’d rather write a story or listen to music because that means something to me. That is what evokes joy for the kind of person that I am. It turns out, math does matter and it does apply to me.

Math is a metaphor for life. It teaches me a universal lesson about simplification. Like algebraic equations, life is best examined in its simplest form. It takes effort to navigate some of life’s extraneous baggage. Through patience, the trite variables can be solved and equality is gained.

Upon this revelation, I realized that English and math are not so different after all. Both disciplines require the learner to analyze; both can be equally as theoretical. Maybe, math can be for me too.

The next time I say or think that math is inscrutable, I will remember the concept of balancing the equation. Maybe math and English are equals in their simplest, exact form. However, they both have a number of variables attached to them that make them appear as though they are polar opposites. Even through some differences, they have their connections.

Take one number at a time, slowly. In time, it becomes second nature. The root unravels, and the answer is clear. Even if it yields a multidimensional answer, that is okay. To claim it as having “infinitely many” is still one answer that can draw conclusions.