Alissa at the apex: I miss algebra

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Alissa at the apex: I miss algebra

Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Oct 13, 2023
Campus+Editor+and+English+major+Alissa+Van+Dress+divulges+her+true+feelings+about+math.
Monstera Production
Campus Editor and English major Alissa Van Dress divulges her true feelings about math.

As an English major and dedicated writer, I somewhat conform to the stereotype of disliking math. Upon entering college, I rejoiced at the fact that I would not need many math courses to complete my degree.

Some would say that I dodged a bullet, while others say that they would dread the idea of reading and writing everyday. I never thought that I would miss my least favorite subject, but here I am, mourning derivatives, the unit circle and algebraic formulas.

While I appreciate all subjects, ironically, I find algebra’s ability to yield one answer perplexing. How can a lengthy equation present just one answer? My creative mind struggles to comprehend the real notion of exactness because I tend to think in abstract, open-ended terms. After taking a dozen math classes in my life, it is false to assume that math always generates one answer. But, it can help one draw conclusions about life.

Still, I catch myself thinking, why am I studying this subject when it doesn’t apply to me? I’d rather write a story or listen to music because that means something to me. That is what evokes joy for the kind of person that I am. It turns out, math does matter and it does apply to me.

Math is a metaphor for life. It teaches me a universal lesson about simplification. Like algebraic equations, life is best examined in its simplest form. It takes effort to navigate some of life’s extraneous baggage. Through patience, the trite variables can be solved and equality is gained.

Upon this revelation, I realized that English and math are not so different after all. Both disciplines require the learner to analyze; both can be equally as theoretical. Maybe, math can be for me too.

The next time I say or think that math is inscrutable, I will remember the concept of balancing the equation. Maybe math and English are equals in their simplest, exact form. However, they both have a number of variables attached to them that make them appear as though they are polar opposites. Even through some differences, they have their connections.

Take one number at a time, slowly. In time, it becomes second nature. The root unravels, and the answer is clear. Even if it yields a multidimensional answer, that is okay. To claim it as having “infinitely many” is still one answer that can draw conclusions.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa's favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children's entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *