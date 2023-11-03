The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Since 1925
The Carroll News
The Carroll News
Alissa at the apex: fall is growing on me

…thinking warm thoughts before winter sets in
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Nov 3, 2023
Gallery4 Photos
Alissa Van Dress
Campus Editor Alissa Van Dress elaborates on her attitude towards cold weather.

Cleveland winters are notoriously brutal for its below freezing temperatures and shameless lake effect, bringing chilling, Canadian winds to the Northeast.

In the peak of the winter, it takes 15 minutes to defrost your car before you can hit the road. The streets are ice rinks and your car tires move like ice skates gliding uncontrollably. Bundles of clothes are necessary to even venture outside of your cozy dorm room.

Cleveland’s fall is the calm before the tundra. While I like fall, I used to believe that it was overrated because I am not the biggest fan of what happens after fall. Paradoxically, my favorite season happens during a different time of the year, when warmer days are coming.

Despite winter encroaching on the bliss of fall, I cannot help but admit that John Carroll looks ravishing during each season. This year’s fall season is especially colorful compared to past years.

Every fall, campus is usually bedecked with crunchy leaves on the ground. The leaves that stick around on the trees glow in the sun’s path. The gust of wind is gentle and comforting. My campus window is a portrait of the mosaic displayed outside. It’s all so picturesque. How could I once think that fall was overrated?

In admiring fall’s beauty, I am experimenting with my column this week and my creative writing. Maybe fall is so beautiful because we need it before the frigid weather. Maybe winter is so dreary because we need a hibernating season before we can experience an awakening season. All seasons have a part to contribute and they all contain their own type of beauty.

Without winter, I wouldn’t value the joy of blooming flowers, summer sun and changing leaves. I wouldn’t be able to play in the snowy pillows on the quad or throw snowballs at my friends. The world needs winter as much as it needs spring, summer and fall. They keep one another, and us, in balance.

I appreciate all seasons, but this fall has caught my eye more so than past seasons. Therefore, I wanted to capture the essence of fall in a photo gallery.

In doing so, this season has reminded me of gratitude—to be grateful for each season even if I am not necessarily fond of every season. So, I will admire fall’s splendor and wait to witness the beauty of winter. I will miss the 70 degree weather, but retaining warm thoughts can help us defrost as we enter the Cleveland winter season.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa's favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children's entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News
