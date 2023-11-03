Shamatta’s Shenanigans: flipping a coin

Gallery • 2 Photos Aliyah Shamatta New assistant Arts & Life Editor talks about finding their passion for their future career path.

If you were to ask me in preschool what I wanted to be when I grew up, I would have told you a Burger King worker. Although I have not explored that specific area of business, I have come close by working at Krispy Kreme, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Starbucks. After having a dozen donuts thrown at me and a latte being spilled onto my apron, one thing was made clear: I love working and talking with people.

Growing up, I always took a special interest in music. My mom would say that I’m musically inclined, but I think I am just autistic. It was around fifth grade that I first began playing the flute. From then and up to my senior year of high school, I taught myself 13 other instruments (with a bit of help along the way). I consistently took three music classes each year including two top-level band courses and a top-level choir course.

Music was one of those hobbies that stuck with me throughout my school years. I had a passion for creating music whether it was playing and singing random notes or writing my own songs. Every time I was asked as a junior what college I was going to, I would tell everyone I was on my way to Baldwin Wallace University to major in music and performing arts. My dream was to go into music therapy or even focus on being a marching band director, this all changed once COVID-19 hit.

I’ll be the first to admit, I was boy-crazy in high school. I ended up taking a senior business vocational called Distributive Education Clubs of America also called DECA to be closer to a guy, but little did I know that taking that class would kickstart my future major.

In the class, we touched on every different area in the business and marketing world. We participated in a district conference where we were able to choose the field we wanted to present in. I took a particular interest in the Integrated Marketing Communications section and even placed first for a campaign on the VANS shoe brand. Although we could not go to the State tournament, the experience allowed me to get an insight into the direction I wanted to go when choosing my major.

I was drawn to John Carroll due to my older brother graduating from there in 2018. I was on the campus enough to gauge the culture and the organizations and I knew I loved it.

Thinking back now, I always knew that John Carroll would be the place I would end up. I was going back and forth between JCU and The University of Toledo as well, but I only had that in my lineup because I knew my mother did not want me to go there. The day that decisions were due, I decided to flip a coin. Heads was John Carroll, tails was Toledo. To my surprise, it was JCU.I’ll spare everyone the tough story of my first year being completely online due to COVID-19. I think overall many people struggled. This time made me realize something, though. Because of the lack of interactions with others and not being able to play my instruments with my friends, I quickly fell out of love with music.

It is something that I still wish I would have kept up instead of keeping it in my back pocket as a fun fact or party trick. It wasn’t until my sophomore year of college when I dropped a class after receiving a 2 out of 52 on an exam, that I joined the radio station and realized this was something I wanted to stick with. I still thank Jasen Sokol for force-adding me into Radio Boot Camp.

It wasn’t long before I decided to look into the digital media program here at John Carroll. I started to hate marketing and after becoming the social media director for WJCU, I knew I wanted to do content creation.

I always like to think back to 2013 and being a 12-year-old fangirl making video and photo edits of my favorite bands. It makes me think that I somewhat predicted this future and, if there is one thing I learned, it’s that you can change your major a few times and you will find your place.

From running around with a video camera and recording my daily activities when I was 7, to placing second place in the National College Media Association Pinnacle Awards, I can happily say that you will always find your way.

1st photo: Aliyah Shamatta’s drawing that they made in preschool

2nd photo: New assistant Arts & Life Editor talks about finding their passion for their future career path.