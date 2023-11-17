University of Norte Dame partners with John Carroll for social entrepreneurship lecture

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

University of Norte Dame partners with John Carroll for social entrepreneurship lecture

Bella Congelio, Campus Events Beat Reporter
Nov 17, 2023
University of Norte Dame sponsors the Hesburgh Lecture Series which brings Dr. Michael Morris to John Carroll.
University of Norte Dame
University of Norte Dame sponsors the Hesburgh Lecture Series which brings Dr. Michael Morris to John Carroll.

On Nov. 6, Dr. Michael H. Morris, a professor of entrepreneurship and social innovation from the Keough School of Global Affairs at University of Norte Dame, came to JCU to give a presentation titled “The Transformative Potential of Social Entrepreneurship” in the Donahue Auditorium.

The initial stages of the presentation called on the audience to challenge the way that they think about entrepreneurship. As Morris defined the term, entrepreneurship is “the pursuit of opportunity without regard to resources controlled.” This depiction of entrepreneurship, though, allows for people to only think of it in terms of greed and money, rather than its potential to change the world and the problems of society.

With this in mind, Morris presented the idea of social entrepreneurship which is the process of creating social value through unique resource combinations to address social problems and needs. The key word, as he emphasized, was process. Any process can be broken down and learned, so anybody can break down the process of social entrepreneurship and use it to create the change they wish to see.

As Morris further explained, social entrepreneurship can be used to address a variety of social issues, from poverty to gun violence to opioid use. Because of its versatility, there is a place for everyone within social entrepreneurship.

Morris then described some of the hurdles that can come with this kind of entrepreneurship and how one can adapt. As he described, this process of starting a business is not linear and is unpredictable. Due to its emergent nature, the original plan is almost always never the final product. Because of this, a successful social entrepreneur cannot be resistant to change and even should come to embrace it since change is an inevitable part of the process.

During his speech, Morris also gave real-life examples of social entrepreneurs. For example, Mother Teresa was a social entrepreneur who created social change in Calcutta, India. Another example given was a student living off-campus who introduced a new recycling program to her apartment complex and tripled the volume of recycling. The last example that Morris spent time exploring was the story of DC Central Kitchen. This kitchen was established to address the growing issue of feeding the homeless. These real-life examples helped students imagine themselves as social entrepreneurs.

Morris closed his presentation by fielding questions from the audience. One student asked what the most interesting business he’s seen launched is, to which he responded that it was the business that he began his speech talking about.

The business, started by Luvuyo Rani, was based in Cape Town, South Africa and the goal was to bring computer literacy to his community. Rani was able to achieve this and now has 52 total locations across South Africa. Morris expressed that it was very inspiring to see how many lives this business has transformed.

When asked what his response would be to people who hear “social entrepreneurship” and think “I am not an entrepreneur, so this doesn’t apply to me,” Morris responded, “I think they are misinformed. I think they are constraining their own self-concept of how they see themselves. What social entrepreneurship does is provide a framework. If they’re a person who cares about social problems, whatever the problem is, whether it’s animal abuse or suicide or anything else, then the question is, could they adapt a framework, concepts and tools from social entrepreneurship to make a dent, to make a difference. And the answer is anybody can do that.”

When asked about what this field is going to look like in the future, Morris stated, “I think you’ll see a lot more of it,” going on to say that “we live in a time where new business start-ups have never been higher. That’s also true for new non-profit startups, most of which have a social purpose in mind.”

Looking at future trends, he said that “the behavior will be more of a norm. You’ll start to see the development, as you have with mainstream entrepreneurship, of ecosystems at the community level that support social entrepreneurial behaviorals as opposed to just conventional entrepreneurship behaviors. A lot of people start social things because their heart is in it, as an emotional kind of thing. What one needs is more rigor and more discipline and more structure and yet an ability to think more entrepreneurial on the side. I think vehicles for making that happen will be in much more abundance.”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Bella Congelio, Campus Events Beat Reporter
Bella Congelio is a sophomore English major from Elyria, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing and is minoring in women’s, gender, and sexuality studies. In addition to being a campus beat reporter for The Carroll News, she is a member of the Sweet Carrollines and the Theater Club. In her free time, Bella is always reading a book, loves to cook and bake, and is always listening to music.

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *