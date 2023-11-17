Alissa at the apex: my official farewell to Twitter

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Alissa at the apex: my official farewell to Twitter

What happened to Twitter’s name? And, why am I just hearing about it?
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Nov 17, 2023
Campus Editor Alissa Van Dress reacts to Twitters rebranded name.
Alissa Van Dress
Campus Editor Alissa Van Dress reacts to Twitter’s rebranded name.

Twitter was known as a medium for friendly discourse—where anybody could share their opinions and receive a healthy lecture if disagreement was the consensus. Typically, replies were typed with kind language and forgiving tones. Ugly arguments were very rare. Users scrolled out of the app having felt calmer than before.

That sardonic paragraph exemplifies how easy it was to tweet and make something up on the spot. Although, with Twitter’s new owner, it is not so easy anymore. The inviting Twitter bird has flown far away and was banished by a disapproving X. The app is no longer the platform for short-form messages. It is no longer Twitter.

In August, I deleted Twitter. Before that, I hardly used it but I would occasionally check in from time to time. My hiatus prevented me from hearing the news—I’m utterly shocked at how little talk I’ve heard about this name change.

My journey on Twitter goes back to 2013 when I first started watching YouTubers like Bethany Mota and Pewdiepie. Celebrities would use Twitter to communicate to their fans, replying to tweets and hosting giveaways. It was a form of entertainment in its own way. Users would hear when the latest YouTube video was out. Fans would try to get noticed by celebrities by spamming them with replies. Nowadays, past users run the other direction since the app seems to have been overthrown by politicians and business leaders. It’s a different atmosphere.

According to Elon Musk’s tweet on July 25, 2023, “The Twitter name made sense when it was 140 character messages going back and forth –like birds tweeting– but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.”

Well, the name change has been put into effect and the app has lost its meaning to me.

My biggest reservation about X is that it’s too ambiguous. How do we refer to messages on X? If the whole point of Twitter is gone, will X be another Instagram or Tik Tok?

When I looked into this new name, I noticed that the twitter hyperlink is still twitter.com. Perhaps that is the last remnant of the ghost app. The rest lives in our memories, much like the gone but never forgotten Vine. What will be next on the chopping block?
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa's favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children's entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *