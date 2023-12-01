Meet Student Government’s 2024 Class Senators

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Meet Student Government’s 2024 Class Senators

Vic Jackson, Student Government Beat Reporter
Dec 1, 2023
Student+Government+Beat+Reporter+Vic+Jackson+reveals+the+results+of+the+2024+Senator+election.
Alissa Van Dress
Student Government Beat Reporter Vic Jackson reveals the results of the 2024 Senator election.

Over Thanksgiving break on Nov. 24, the election results were posted to the JCU Student Government’s Instagram Page. The classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027 now have all six senate seats filled.

From the class of 2025, a total of seven candidates ran for office. Tyler Capron won 89 votes (37%), followed by Lauren Hoffman with 79 votes (33%). The four remaining seats are filled by Isidora Djukic with 55 votes (23%), Luis Wentz with 43 votes (18%), Sydney Burger with 42 votes (17%) and Riley Voelker with 40 votes (17%).

In the class of 2026, there were six candidates. Chad Harpster raked in an astounding 100 votes (62%), followed by Jeff Sinclair with 37 votes (23%). The remaining sophomore senators are Jillian Langley with 34 votes (21%), Ryan Moore with 30 votes (19%), Hayley Humphries with 27 votes (17%) and Emma Perdziak with 15 votes (9%).

Last but not least, the new class of 2027 had 10 students run for office. The freshman class elected Mariam Al-Saffar with 37 votes (23%), followed by Fatima Hashim with 35 votes (21%). The remaining representatives are Abigail Walker with 33 votes (20%), Sydney Lockley with 31 votes (19%), Luke Kirchberger with 28 votes (17%) and Joe Bilas with 26 votes (16%).

These senators will be officially sworn into their respective positions at the start of the spring semester. The returning senators from the class of 2024 will be Abigail Birch, Aliyah Shamatta, Evan Richwalsky, Laken Kincaid and Logan Sindone.

The next public meeting in the fall semester will take place Tues., Dec. 5. If you have any questions, comments or concerns, feel free to reach out to Student Government by email at [email protected].
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Vic Jackson, Student Government Beat Reporter
Vic Jackson is the Student Government Beat Reporter for The Carroll News from Akron, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University double majoring in Communications (Digital Media) and English (Creative Writing) and minoring in Peace, Justice & Human Rights (PJHR). Aside from The Carroll News, Vic is a DJ for The Heights, a student researcher for the Tim Russert Department of Communications, part of Black Students in Action (BSA) and the East Asian Student Association (EASA), a member of JCU's acapella group Sweet Carrollines and a barista at Saxby's, among other things. In their free time, they enjoy listening to R&B and jazz, writing poetry, admiring art and fashion, spending time outdoors and hanging out with friends. After graduation, Vic hopes to work at a major broadcasting station or be a world news journalist for a national news organization. To contact Vic, email him at [email protected].
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa's favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children's entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *