Meet Student Government’s 2024 Class Senators

Over Thanksgiving break on Nov. 24, the election results were posted to the JCU Student Government’s Instagram Page. The classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027 now have all six senate seats filled.

From the class of 2025, a total of seven candidates ran for office. Tyler Capron won 89 votes (37%), followed by Lauren Hoffman with 79 votes (33%). The four remaining seats are filled by Isidora Djukic with 55 votes (23%), Luis Wentz with 43 votes (18%), Sydney Burger with 42 votes (17%) and Riley Voelker with 40 votes (17%).

In the class of 2026, there were six candidates. Chad Harpster raked in an astounding 100 votes (62%), followed by Jeff Sinclair with 37 votes (23%). The remaining sophomore senators are Jillian Langley with 34 votes (21%), Ryan Moore with 30 votes (19%), Hayley Humphries with 27 votes (17%) and Emma Perdziak with 15 votes (9%).

Last but not least, the new class of 2027 had 10 students run for office. The freshman class elected Mariam Al-Saffar with 37 votes (23%), followed by Fatima Hashim with 35 votes (21%). The remaining representatives are Abigail Walker with 33 votes (20%), Sydney Lockley with 31 votes (19%), Luke Kirchberger with 28 votes (17%) and Joe Bilas with 26 votes (16%).

These senators will be officially sworn into their respective positions at the start of the spring semester. The returning senators from the class of 2024 will be Abigail Birch, Aliyah Shamatta, Evan Richwalsky, Laken Kincaid and Logan Sindone.

The next public meeting in the fall semester will take place Tues., Dec. 5. If you have any questions, comments or concerns, feel free to reach out to Student Government by email at [email protected].