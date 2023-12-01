Alissa at the apex: choice is a superpower

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Alissa at the apex: choice is a superpower

Maybe you don’t have to have superpowers to understand the power of choice.
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Dec 1, 2023
Campus+Editor+Alissa+Van+Dress+reflects+on+the+poignant+messages+of+the+first+Spider-Man+trilogy.
Marvel Comics
Campus Editor Alissa Van Dress reflects on the poignant messages of the first “Spider-Man” trilogy.

Thanksgiving Break is not so much a break as it is a week to catch up on or get ahead of homework. As I am sure this happened to most of us, our stomachs engorged with a delightful, home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. While it was tempting to leave the piles of schoolwork to sit untouched, I successfully had a productive Thanksgiving Break. Never did I imagine that I could go a full day finishing novels or typing away at papers, but my days consisted of homework grinding over break.

To prevent myself from burnout, I took breaks in between my studying and set boundaries. I tried to end my studying around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. so that I could decompress with a movie. Upon scrolling on Netflix, Toby Maguire found his way on my TV screen, slinging webs and solving quantum equations as Peter Parker, otherwise known as Spider-Man. After watching the trilogy, I knew what I wanted my column to focus on—and no, it’s not Bully Maguire.

To remind myself of the column’s topic, written on my palm for a couple days were the words “the power of choice.” All three movies feature Peter Parker faced with difficult choices about his future. The first movie follows Parker as a grieving nephew where he must decide if he uses his powers for selfish reasons or to save New York City. As Uncle Ben professes a quintessential line that drives Peter’s purpose as a superhero, I started perceiving the quote differently than before.

The second movie shows Parker in a similar situation, but this time it’s to decide if he must sacrifice his life as Peter Parker to continue to be Spider-Man. He discovers that, with balance, he can have both—he is both. The movie’s conflicted antagonist, Dr. Otto Octavius, drops one of the most striking lines: “intelligence is not a privilege, it’s a gift. And you can use it for the good of mankind.” This is yet another line that inspired me to persevere as a college student.

Onto “Spider-Man 3,” the theme of choice is solidified. In the final installment of the trilogy, Peter Parker’s ego flares due to fame. With the help of an alien specimen, Parker turns rogue. Eventually, he forgives not only himself for succumbing to villainy, but his enemies as he realizes that everyone has a choice to turn good; even the criminal who hurt his own family is worthy of forgiveness.

While I expected to watch these movies for pure entertainment, I finished the trilogy with a refreshed perspective. As I watched Peter battle using his power for good, a lesson was delivered: power is nothing worthy of celebration unless it’s used for good. Power is only a gift when it is used for good. Otherwise, it is a curse that wreaks havoc.

As Uncle Ben says it best, “with great power comes great responsibility.” Choosing good is the real superpower and a testing choice to make in certain situations.

With finals just around the corner, each assignment can feel like weights. Nonetheless, I will listen to Uncle Ben and choose good despite the harrowing season of finals.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa's favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children's entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2023 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *