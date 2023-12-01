Streak the Center strikes again with reptilians and food tasting

Alissa Van Dress The D.J. Lombardo Student Center houses the Streak the Center every fall.

One of JCU U-Club’s most beloved events is Streak the Center. Held once a semester, this event provides students with the opportunity to disengage from stressful classes and spend a night with friends doing different themed activities. Last semester, Streak the Center was Candy Land themed, featuring cotton candy and pixie stick making and a photobooth, among others.

This semester, Streak the Center, held on Nov. 10, advertised many different activities for students to participate in throughout the D.J. Lombardo Student Center. These festivities included inflatable blaster balls, ax-throwing, spike ball and yard games in the IM Gym, Taste of Cleveland in the LSC, spin art in the Jardine Room and balloon animals, caricatures and “Herp’s Alive” reptiles in the Atrium.

Looking at the planning process for this event, Morgan Anderson ‘25, the senior event coordinator for the University Club, commented on the process. “Planning STC this year started in September. The U-Club team and I got together to brainstorm event ideas and think of different activities people enjoy. Then, in a series of meetings leading up to the event, Katie [the U-Club advisor] and I worked on logistics like how the vendors will load into the Student Center, how the flow of students will be in certain areas and the sizes of the events in specific rooms.”

After a lengthy planning process, the event itself was a huge success with the Student Center being packed with students. At the Taste of Cleveland in the LSC, students were given three tickets, two for food and one for dessert, to be used for the various food vendors. Some of the foods available included burritos, sub sandwiches or pizza, with desserts including favorites such as cannolis and mini cheesecakes.

In the Atrium, students could hold reptiles such as snakes, bearded dragons and turtles, all of which drew a large crowd. Also enjoyed were the caricature drawings and the balloon animals which many students could be seen holding all night.

In the gym, students could be found playing games of Connect Four with mini basketballs or gearing up with helmets, armor and the blasters themselves to play blaster balls in the huge inflatable arena. With so much to do, there was something there for everyone to enjoy.

Anderson commented on her favorite part of the event this semester, stating that “although the activities change every semester, this year, my favorite part of STC was the reptiles!”

Sarah Hastings ‘26, a member of the planning committee, also commented on her favorite part of Streak the Center. “My favorite part of Streak the Center is getting to see so many familiar faces from around campus while having fun with my friends. Streak the Center has things that we can all enjoy and makes for a fun night on campus!”

After such a successful and enjoyable night, many students are beginning to look forward to Streak the Center next semester. To further elaborate on why students should attend Streak the Center in the future, Anderson commented that “it is a great and fun way to relax and enjoy events happening on campus. STC is an event that brings people together. Regardless if you’re bringing a friend or riding solo, there are so many activities for students to enjoy at STC.”

With a strong history of delivering very entertaining nights on campus, next semester’s Streak the Center is sure to provide the same.