Alissa at the apex: a reading list for the road

As a bonafide bookworm, I plan to read as much literature as my eyes can bear over the course of winter break. If you haven’t realized by now, I have an affinity for creating lists. Thus, as a “see you later” to The Carroll News readers, my last column of the semester will offer novels to take for the road.

“Before We Were Strangers”

By Brenda Novak

For some reason, romance and mystery is a palatable combination. There are plenty of twists and turns that would keep a reader wanting more, but what keeps the pages turning is the fact that the author locks us into the story as if we are experiencing it for ourselves. Full disclosure: there are a few very explicit scenes. While that aspect isn’t normally my cup of tea, I read on to unravel the mystery and to see if the “will they, won’t they” couple gets together in the end.

“Flipped”

By Wendelin Van Draanen

Through the (quite divergent) perspectives of two neighbors Juli Baker and Bryce Loski, this brief novel chronicles the foundational years of one’s life in middle school. Even though this novel targets 10-14 year olds, I enjoyed feeling like I was in middle school again while reading this.

With crushes, science fairs and bullying, the novel covers the American middle school experience well and it wraps the relationships of the characters up judiciously in the end that leaves the readers feeling tingly inside. Added bonus: there’s a movie adaptation!

“Life is Messy”

By Matthew Kelly

While this self-help novel does not feature the supernatural or exotic love stories like the aforementioned novels, it is down-to-earth, authentic and offers wisdom that is much needed to overcome doubt and defeat. I found myself highlighting phrases posed by Kelly that I intend to carry with me throughout college and beyond.

Kelly’s articulation is simply crisp and genuine. He is not afraid to be honest with his readers in the hopes of providing a guiding lantern to life’s most ugly battles. Every example comes back to the realization that life is messy and so are we. But, hope is not lost. Perhaps everything happens for a reason. However, the reason is not always known; it requires faith to grow comfortable with the unknown.

“Vicious”

By V.E Schwab

With its potent gothic and sci-fi undertones, this novel is reminiscent of “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley. The only difference might be its slight tug on fantasy with a focus on superpowers. Even so, it reflects “Frankenstein” in some capacity like a mirror.

When two college students experiment with the lines of nature for their senior thesis, they end up with more than they can handle. After they resurrect one another, they conquer the natural and gain supernatural powers. These superhuman qualities seem miraculous until countless chains of chaos and conflict ensue as a result of interfering with nature. The two main characters use their powers for different purposes. Whether one uses his powers for good or not is up for debate.

The end of the semester is near. Good luck with finals fellow Blue Streaks and safe travels back home!