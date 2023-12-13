Claire’s Senior Column: the final Scoop

Claire Schuppel Claire Schuppel reflects on the past few years spent at JCU and wraps up her time as the Arts & Life Editor.

Starting college during the time of the coronavirus is the epitome of a double edged sword: my time as an undergraduate feels infinitely shorter than others, but I wouldn’t trade the reality of how things turned out for the world. I wouldn’t have the same friends, the same experiences, the same life. This, plus finishing college a semester early, has left me feeling quite unceremonious. So, my final Schuppel’s Scoop will hopefully serve as a way of celebrating the achievement of finishing my undergraduate studies (until commencement in May).

People tell you from the second you enter high school or college that the years go by quickly – I never bought it. But, as I’ve gone through school, I’ve recognized the way time really does fly before us, and I’ve tried to appreciate the joys of sitting in a moment of emotion or recognizing that I’m making a “quintessential” college memory.

I have struggled with the amount of “lasts” I’ve had in the past few weeks. I had my last JCU bingo night, went to my last newspaper deadline night, ate my last Tween burrito bowl and so much more. From my first column, I’ve made it well known I struggle with change, so working on reframing this mindset has helped ease the blow of this impending end. I shouldn’t mourn what I’ve lost in finishing my degree, but instead feel thankful I had an enriching three and a half years of school. But of course, tears have been (and will continue to be) shed.

I’ve had several sleepless nights riddled with nerves before a big exam as well as early mornings for a 9 a.m. lab, but I can’t say I’d trade any of these struggles because of how privileged I am to have received such a rich education. I love school and the struggles that come with it, so seeing the finish line makes the lack of consistent sleep worthwhile.

It would be remiss of me to write a column for The Carroll News without acknowledging how important it has been in my time as a JCU undergraduate. Not only has it helped me grow in my writing, but it has enriched my life to a level that I can’t eloquently put into words. It brought me community when I was struggling to find my people on campus, and more than anything, TCN led me to interview my favorite movie director (thanks to my incredible predecessor Kaitlin Ryan ’22). I hope you all know that is a joke, but still note that I peaked here.

Since I was hired as the Arts and Life Editor in Jan. 2022, I’ve edited at least 150 articles and watched strong writers strengthen their skills. I hope to have served them well in their writing journeys and cannot wait to read the future of Arts and Life.

There are several hundred people I could take a moment to thank in my life story for getting me to where I am today (brevity is not my strong suit), but I’ll try to keep this succinct.

To every educator I’ve shared time in classrooms or on Zooms with, from preschool through JCU and beyond, you’ve laid a foundation of knowledge that I’ll carry with me through life. Most notably: Mrs. Laura Strauss, Mr. Chris Brookholt, Mrs. Kate Brady, Dr. Tracy Masterson, Dr. Chris McNally and Dr. Sheri Young.

This might sound like a fake story, but I walked downstairs after my first advisory cohort Zoom in Aug. 2020 and said to my mom that Gianna Bordonaro ’24 seemed like someone I’d like to be friends with. Thankfully, I was right. We shared Murphy 202 together and have hundreds of memories there and beyond and I am so grateful for your friendship.

After committing to JCU in Feb. 2020, I walked into my YWCA dance class to hear Lily Free ’24 considering the same decision. She joined me as a Blue Streak after (in the exact same area of study, nonetheless) and has continued to be one of my biggest cheerleaders since. I cherish our 18+ years of shared experiences and cannot wait to continue growing together.

To my fellow editors of TCN, thank you for spending every Tuesday in our quaint newsroom making me laugh. My EICs TJ Lindstrom ’23, Nick Sack ’23 and Laken Kincaid ’24 are some of the brightest, most capable people on this planet.

I haven’t felt personally responsible for the success of any person in our staff, but let it be known Grace Sherban ’25 started as my assistant A&L editor. She will do incredible things one day.

To my parents, Bob (JCU graduate school class of 1989!) and Susanne. Both of you are too humble to accept any credit for my success, but I wouldn’t be the person I am without your kindness and unwavering support. Thank you for everything. I wish I could go through a list of everything you have both done for me, but it would likely be as long as “War and Peace.” You are the best of the best.

Again, life wasn’t easy for a 2020 high school graduate, but I still managed to connect with some awesome people after a remote freshman year. To name a few: Emma Shupp ’26, Nick Rodriguez ’24, Will Crader ’24, Grace Salvino ’24, Anna Mialky ’24, Stephen Claybaker ’24, Hannah Toth ’24, Meredith Blamer ’24, Emma Arrighi ’25, Reece Tatchell ’25 and Sarah Hastings ’26. I hope to thank all of my JCU friends individually in the coming weeks, months and years.

As much as my friends know I hate to admit it, this campus is a second home for me. It’s the place where I grew in my independence, became better equipped to handle the “real world” and established an incredible groundwork of knowledge for my career.

My education isn’t stopping with my Bachelor of Science in Psychology, as I went into undergrad knowing I’d continue onto a master’s (and maybe a PhD one day!). Whether or not I continue at JCU is something only time will tell, but I have cherished these past seven semesters. I can’t see myself as anything other than a student, so I’m thrilled I can continue to pursue higher education in the coming years.

If I could share any parting words about life that I’ve learned at JCU, David Bowie said it best: “Oh no, love, you’re not alone!” College is on one hand about the solo experience of intrapersonal growth. But, it is simultaneously about building your support network and realizing that life is more beautiful with a community – it takes a village to exist and live a truly fulfilling life.