Alissa at the apex: turning into a rom-com and country music lover

I learn best through demonstration. Sure, lectures and note-taking are imperative to understanding concepts, but I don’t fully understand the lesson until I connect with something. Usually, that connection occurs through demonstration. These demonstrations take shape in film adaptations or live performances which is why I gravitate towards movies so often.

When I am asked to choose a favorite movie or song, my mind goes blank. I like them all, but I am selective about my favorite genres. Romantic comedies have been a hit or miss for me, but I never thought I’d see the day where I actually tolerate–no, like–country music. Well, the day has come. I’m surprised to admit that romantic comedies have grown on me in recent years. I’m even more baffled to admit that country music has as well. Is it because I’m in my twenties now? Am I growing more sappy?

Over winter break, one of my best friends suggested that we see “Anyone But You” in theaters. After watching the trailer, I was not the most enthused. Was it going to recycle the same-old rom-com tropes? Later, I found out the answer to that was yes. I hadn’t seen my best friend in months, so of course I was willing to suffer through cheesy scenes if that was what it would take to see each other.

Upon investigating the origin of the film, I learned that the film modernizes Shakespeare’s comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing.” Instantly, the potential second-hand embarrassment from watching a rom-com was made better for me that it was based on Shakespeare. I was willing to give it a chance and I was excited to watch this adaptation on the screen. Even if it turned out to be poor, it would still give me a good laugh.

Like most rom-coms, the two main characters hate each other. Bea, played by Sydney Sweeney and Ben, played by Glen Powell, meet in a coffee shop. At first sight, they are attracted to one another and spend a romantic evening together. After some bizarre misunderstanding about their feelings for one another (which will not be named to avoid spoilers), their enemies to lovers trope unfurls.

When I think of my relationship with rom-coms, it takes me to my relationship with country music. While I don’t listen to country music everyday, when I hear it on in the background, I enjoy it. I dance to it. With its acoustic instrumentals, country music embodies themes that are inherent in romantic comedies.

A lot of the country genre is romantic, slow-paced and jovial. Perhaps I’m just a hopeless romantic, but those themes seem to gain the most traction. People go crazy for love. People love comedy. Merging the two genres is a match made in heaven. Country music is about story-telling and usually that story is all about love.

To answer my questions posed at the beginning of the column—yes, I am growing. I am growing to understand the value in even the strangest of content. I am surprising myself with finding enjoyment in things that I never imagined to enjoy. A lesson is to be gained in everything. Lesson learned.