Alissa at the apex: turning into a rom-com and country music lover

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Alissa at the apex: turning into a rom-com and country music lover

What do rom-coms and country music have in common? Once Alissa’s least favorite genres, their lightheartedness and relatability have made a dwelling in her heart.
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Jan 26, 2024
Campus+Editor+Alissa+Van+Dress+shares+her+puzzlement+as+she+finds+that+romantic+comedies+and+country+music+are+growing+on+her.
Pexels
Campus Editor Alissa Van Dress shares her puzzlement as she finds that romantic comedies and country music are growing on her.

I learn best through demonstration. Sure, lectures and note-taking are imperative to understanding concepts, but I don’t fully understand the lesson until I connect with something. Usually, that connection occurs through demonstration. These demonstrations take shape in film adaptations or live performances which is why I gravitate towards movies so often.

When I am asked to choose a favorite movie or song, my mind goes blank. I like them all, but I am selective about my favorite genres. Romantic comedies have been a hit or miss for me, but I never thought I’d see the day where I actually tolerate–no, like–country music. Well, the day has come. I’m surprised to admit that romantic comedies have grown on me in recent years. I’m even more baffled to admit that country music has as well. Is it because I’m in my twenties now? Am I growing more sappy?

Over winter break, one of my best friends suggested that we see “Anyone But You” in theaters. After watching the trailer, I was not the most enthused. Was it going to recycle the same-old rom-com tropes? Later, I found out the answer to that was yes. I hadn’t seen my best friend in months, so of course I was willing to suffer through cheesy scenes if that was what it would take to see each other.

Upon investigating the origin of the film, I learned that the film modernizes Shakespeare’s comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing.” Instantly, the potential second-hand embarrassment from watching a rom-com was made better for me that it was based on Shakespeare. I was willing to give it a chance and I was excited to watch this adaptation on the screen. Even if it turned out to be poor, it would still give me a good laugh.

Like most rom-coms, the two main characters hate each other. Bea, played by Sydney Sweeney and Ben, played by Glen Powell, meet in a coffee shop. At first sight, they are attracted to one another and spend a romantic evening together. After some bizarre misunderstanding about their feelings for one another (which will not be named to avoid spoilers), their enemies to lovers trope unfurls.

When I think of my relationship with rom-coms, it takes me to my relationship with country music. While I don’t listen to country music everyday, when I hear it on in the background, I enjoy it. I dance to it. With its acoustic instrumentals, country music embodies themes that are inherent in romantic comedies.

A lot of the country genre is romantic, slow-paced and jovial. Perhaps I’m just a hopeless romantic, but those themes seem to gain the most traction. People go crazy for love. People love comedy. Merging the two genres is a match made in heaven. Country music is about story-telling and usually that story is all about love.

To answer my questions posed at the beginning of the column—yes, I am growing. I am growing to understand the value in even the strangest of content. I am surprising myself with finding enjoyment in things that I never imagined to enjoy. A lesson is to be gained in everything. Lesson learned.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa's favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children's entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *