VIDEO: TCN Tell All: trying Naf Naf in Independence, OH

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

VIDEO: TCN Tell All: trying Naf Naf in Independence, OH

Aliyah Shamatta, Multimedia and Technical Editor
Feb 7, 2024

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is a fast food chain that specializes in authentic, handmade Middle Eastern recipes. Having locations on the eastern side of the United States, the one visited in the video is in Independence which is only a 22-minute drive from campus. Naf Naf offers a variety of flavors for their food that you may not get somewhere else. The menu is filled with options such as steak, chicken shawarma and vegetarian falafel. With a build-your-own style, Naf Naf allows you to pick if you want a bowl or pita sandwich, that then moves onto your base that consists of basmati rice, hummus, baba ganoush, couscous or lettuce. From there you pick your choice of protein, and then your toppings such as chopped salad, cabbage, Middle Eastern pickles and onions. Finally, to top it off you have sauce options from tahini, garlic sauce, harissa, naf-ziki and S’khug. There are also add-on options available such as a four-pack of falafel, lentil soup and “Naf fries”. 

The restaurant was busy upon arrival with online orders and a few people in line, nevertheless, the staff was more than friendly and welcoming. They had their allergy card out for you to pick up before you ordered, did not rush despite their busy line and were taking care of multiple people at once. Overall the experience we had was great, the building was clean and even had an easily accessible drink station with utensils. Their building is well-lit with a gray, white and orange theme. One thing to note is their mission statement and the meaning behind “Naf Naf” that is on their wall when you first walk in “Naf Naf means to ‘fan the flame.’ The expression is used as an invitation for friends and family to gather and share a meal together”. With their hand-crafted pita bread and freshly made and dropped falafel, Naf Naf is a diverse and unique fast food restaurant that is family-friendly and an easily accessible place to try.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Aliyah Shamatta, Multimedia: Visual and Technical Editor
Aliyah Shamatta is a senior from Parma, Ohio. They are a Communications major with a concentration in Digital Media and a double minor in Leadership development and Peace, Justice, & Human Rights. Around campus, you can find Aliyah being involved with WJCU as the Social Media Director, hosting their genre show “Do It For The B-sides”, and being a heights DJ. Other involvements include being in the Kappa Delta sorority, Orientation Leader, and a class of 2024 senator. From Halloween to horror, Aliyah loves anything that is spooky-related. Outside of school, you can find them taking daring adventures, playing video games, graphic design, and painting while watching the sunset. In their future, they want to work with companies' social media accounts and have a side broadcasting career.

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *