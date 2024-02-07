VIDEO: TCN Tell All: trying Naf Naf in Independence, OH

Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill is a fast food chain that specializes in authentic, handmade Middle Eastern recipes. Having locations on the eastern side of the United States, the one visited in the video is in Independence which is only a 22-minute drive from campus. Naf Naf offers a variety of flavors for their food that you may not get somewhere else. The menu is filled with options such as steak, chicken shawarma and vegetarian falafel. With a build-your-own style, Naf Naf allows you to pick if you want a bowl or pita sandwich, that then moves onto your base that consists of basmati rice, hummus, baba ganoush, couscous or lettuce. From there you pick your choice of protein, and then your toppings such as chopped salad, cabbage, Middle Eastern pickles and onions. Finally, to top it off you have sauce options from tahini, garlic sauce, harissa, naf-ziki and S’khug. There are also add-on options available such as a four-pack of falafel, lentil soup and “Naf fries”.

The restaurant was busy upon arrival with online orders and a few people in line, nevertheless, the staff was more than friendly and welcoming. They had their allergy card out for you to pick up before you ordered, did not rush despite their busy line and were taking care of multiple people at once. Overall the experience we had was great, the building was clean and even had an easily accessible drink station with utensils. Their building is well-lit with a gray, white and orange theme. One thing to note is their mission statement and the meaning behind “Naf Naf” that is on their wall when you first walk in “Naf Naf means to ‘fan the flame.’ The expression is used as an invitation for friends and family to gather and share a meal together”. With their hand-crafted pita bread and freshly made and dropped falafel, Naf Naf is a diverse and unique fast food restaurant that is family-friendly and an easily accessible place to try.