A completely biased ranking of the top five “Hazbin Hotel” songs

I have received permission from Arts and Life Editor Anna Maxwell ‘27 to continue ranting about “Hazbin Hotel.” However, I do not know how many times and different ways I can reiterate my love for this show. While I pride myself on my ability to seek the truth and report it in an impartial manner on campus, I cannot help but be a fanatic for this series. If you have not seen it, please do yourself a favor and give four hours of your time to immerse yourself in the best case of hellfire I have ever witnessed.

To be fair, I would be remiss as a reemerging theater kid not to mention that a great deal of my adoration stems from the soundtracks of the episodes. Although Logan Sindone ‘24 claims his influence was the lone factor that inspired me to turn on the show, my social media being littered with fantastic musical theater tunes was also a huge driver. Because of this, I hold this ranking near and dear to my heart as it helped solidify my “Hazbin Hotel” fever and gave me the gateway to learn about the plot behind the ballads.

With that being said, below is my completely biased ranking of the features on the “Hazbin Hotel” soundtrack. Let it be known that even the songs at the bottom of this bracket are still absolute bangers! Instead of seeing any of these songs as lacking, see those closer to the top of my list as the ones who fit cleaner into my preferred music taste and experiences. Your opinions could be different and that is entirely okay because that means you at least watched the show. The greatest evil of this all is not favoring one tune over another, but not diving deeper into the media to begin with.

“Loser, Baby” – Husk and Angel Dust

The amount of times I have heard this song as a ringtone option within the past week is insane, but it is for a reason. What many viewers may classify as their all-time favorite track, “Loser, Baby” resembles a classic musical theater song that you may hear on Broadway. Yet, what seemingly sets it apart from other songs is its lyrics and message. After realizing Angel Dust’s struggle as a sex worker and his constant battle with Valentino, Husk offers a rather dreary but comforting sentiment: “you’re a loser just like me.” While at first a little demeaning, this idea reassures both Angel and the audience that, even in our darkest hours, we are not alone in our struggles.

“Hell’s Greatest Dad” – Lucifer and Alastor

As you will see by a later entry on this list, I am a sucker for a good battle of the wits delivered via melody. After seemingly abandoning his daughter, Lucifer visits Charlie’s hotel and attempts to reassert himself as a good father figure. However, the condescending and ever drama-seeking Alastor notices his internal dilemma and takes advantage of his insecurities, interrupting his braggart-coded song to remind Lucifer that it was not him who has helped Charlie all this way, but rather the radio demon himself. The verbal sparring between these two characters is delectable and is only slightly dampened by the appearance of Mimzy just as the two evils were fit to duke it out.

“Poison” – Angel Dust

This entry may be the only one on this list that earned its spot mostly for its plot without having to heavily rely on its instrumentals. “Poison” illustrates the biting insecurities that Angel Dust faces in the sex work industry, especially with such a crummy boss watching his every move. After facing heavy abuse, Angel wipes the tears off of his face and performs like he always does. Albeit at the end, his worries overtake him and we can see a bit of his past self crack through the facade, revealing a scared individual just wanting security. Blake Roman’s vocals and inflection are also top-tier.

“Stayed Gone” – Vox and Alastor

Remember how I said I love it when characters take out their aggression via music? “Stayed Gone” is the epitome of a harmonic back-and-forth between Alastor and Vox, both of whom I consider to be my favorite personas in the show. How each character spites the other is reminiscent of playground insults and it is quite amusing. One reason this track is at number two is because it plays a larger role than what it does in “Hazbin Hotel;” it showcases the consistent feud between radio and television in the media world and, as a journalism student, having this footrace personified is intoxicating.

THE BEST: “More Than Anything” – Lucifer and Charlie

Originally lower on this list, “More Than Anything” is my most replayed song on Spotify at the moment and I do not see that changing any time soon. While it would be easy to favor an upbeat track like “Stayed Gone,” this heartfelt ballad about fatherly love marks one of the most emotional points the show sees. Lucifer finally sees his daughter’s vision and shows just how much he has always cared for her despite his looming depression. This being in the same episode as “Hell’s Greatest Dad” is almost criminal and proves that the King of Hell loves his child, well, more than anything. Musically, it is awe-inspiring. Jeremy Jordan and Erica Henningsen balance each other perfectly and the final duet brings a tear to the eye of even the cruelest of demons.