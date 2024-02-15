The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The Carroll News
Scent-sational finds

Aliyah Shamatta, Multimedia: Visual and Technical Editor
Feb 15, 2024
Aliyah+Shamatta+reviews+their+top+five+candles+and+the+reasons+why+the+candles+are+special.+
m01229
Aliyah Shamatta reviews their top five candles and the reasons why the candles are special.

As someone who always asks for candles on their birthday, has one burning at all times and considers themselves a candle enthusiast, I deem it fair to rank my top five favorite scents that I own.  For reference, my home has over 20 candles. With that in mind, I ranked the following top five based on their scent, their design, the way they make me feel, and how much I utilize them. Each candle elevates a certain environment and is lit for different occasions. 

  1. “Vanilla, cranberry and peppermint bark” by Penn and Beech Candle Co.

I have always had a niche for DIY projects and crafts, so when I found Penn and Beech Candle Co. in Worthington, Columbus, I knew I had to go. This location offers a create-your-own-candle service where patrons can pick the size candle you want, three scents and then follow step-by-step instructions for mixing their scents together. After that process is done, you come back to the store a few hours later once your newly made candle has set. 

I have made many candles here before, however, I put this in my top five because of the wintery smell combination that I chose. I typically leave this wick lit during the holidays and it smells like Christmas morning. Not only does the experience of creating this candle give me a reason to love it, but it also offers a sense of holiday joy that one tends to miss throughout the school year. 

  1. “Salted coconut pumpkin” by Better Homes and Garden

I received this candle as a gift from my mother that she found in the clearance section of Walmart the day after Christmas this past year. While I am not quite sure how the salted coconut pumpkin scent is related to Christmas, it still gives that warm scent that makes you want to sit next to the fireplace with hot chocolate and a book. While that was my go-to motive for the candle, since school has started back up, it has become an aroma that helps me focus when I stay up until four in the morning. doing homework. I love the smell of pumpkin and coconut and, I will admit, when it is burning I get a bit hungry due to its sweetness.. It comes in a frosted candle holder with a cute wooden top which is another reason it has made top five. 

  1. “You a spooky B” by Tomey and Rod

If you are a candle lover who also loves to support small businesses, then Tomey and Rod is the perfect company for you. This particular candle was a birthday present and, as someone who was born in October, I love anything that smells like pumpkins and fall weather. Unlike the other scents on this list, the ingredients are not exactly listed in the title, but on the side of the candle it is explained that the scent is “pumpkin goo”. The wax is white and the jar itself is black with a beige label. 

After looking through the website, I realized that Tomey and Rod have a ton of fun-named and fun-scented candles that will not disappoint. Their website goes a bit deeper into their story; their mission statement is what caught my attention: “Our candles are the result of a careful development. Choosing the raw materials, testing the formulas in our studio, mixing the perfume oils with the wax are some of the steps that lead the way to our scented candles.” The reason this made my top three is because of the beautiful pumpkin smell that immediately transports me to a pumpkin patch with a warm latte in hand and crunchy leaves surrounding me. 

  1. “Banana nut bread” from MainStays

If you could not tell by now, I enjoy sweeter scents that have to do with a season or food. Banana nut bread from MainStays is a scent that will keep your mouth watering. This has been a recent favorite since I received this candle for Christmas last year and it even inspired me to start making my own banana bread. Walking into a room with this candle lit gives you the feeling of walking into a bakery on a warm Sunday morning. The sweet and homey scent is sure to inspire and remind you of what it is like to be at grandma’s house again. The candle comes in a clear glass jar and the color of the wax is a beautiful golden yellow. I rank this higher on my list because of the nostalgic visage of my Teta’s house after church and the immediate craving for a loaf of banana nut bread.

  1. “Black Cherry Merlot” by Bath & Body Works

At the top of this list is one of my personal favorites that Bath and Body Works has ever made. I have this scent as a soap, perfume, body lotion and now, a candle. As I previously stated, I am a fan of sweeter scents and black cherry merlot leaves me with the most tasteful feeling. The candle comes in a purple holder that has a silver top and gold design surrounding the label to give a nice, wine-like look to it. The wax itself is white and has three wicks. The main ingredients have a scent of ripe cherry and merlot red raspberry that makes for a beautiful aroma that puts you in the setting of a candle-lit dinner on top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. 

Candles not only make great gifts but also help lighten the mood to create a calming and peaceful setting. The ranking of these candles is not only based on my favorite but also the tone that it sets in the room. Although I prefer the sweeter scents, everyone has their favorite that they light to help connect more with their surroundings. There is a candle for everyone, so whether you enjoy the autumn leaf smell, the rain, lemongrass or banana nut bread, it is never a bad idea to light one and enjoy time in your home. 
About the Contributor
Aliyah Shamatta, Multimedia: Visual and Technical Editor
Aliyah Shamatta is a senior from Parma, Ohio. They are a Communications major with a concentration in Digital Media and a double minor in Leadership development and Peace, Justice, & Human Rights. Around campus, you can find Aliyah being involved with WJCU as the Social Media Director, hosting their genre show “Do It For The B-sides”, and being a heights DJ. Other involvements include being in the Kappa Delta sorority, Orientation Leader, and a class of 2024 senator. From Halloween to horror, Aliyah loves anything that is spooky-related. Outside of school, you can find them taking daring adventures, playing video games, graphic design, and painting while watching the sunset. In their future, they want to work with companies' social media accounts and have a side broadcasting career.

