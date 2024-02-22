What are the go to Saxbys orders of the TCN editorial team?

Saxbys is one of the Blue Streaks’ favorite food stops on campus and the TCN editorial team is no exception. From fueling our bodies with caffeine to munching on meal swipe concocted dishes, this is what the various editors order from John Carroll’s student-run coffee shop.

Laken Kincaid ‘24, Editor-in-Chief- “I go for a large iced mocha with three shots of espresso and chocolate drizzle. For food, I really enjoy an everything bagel with egg, cheese, cream cheese and honey!”

Grace Sherban ‘25, Managing Editor- “Before I turned 20 and jaded, I went for a chocolate chip muffin and the classic VBCB (vanilla bean cold brew) with oat milk. As I advance in years, I have grown fond of a spinach grilled cheese sandwich and a hot green tea to appease my old lady appetite.”

Alissa Van Dress ‘25, Campus Editor- “The breakfast burrito is my saving grace when I need a bite in between classes. If I order a drink, it is almost always ice water, but I occasionally order the Green Goals smoothie. Very rarely does my stomach gurgle for something else!”

Anna Maxwell ‘27, Arts and Life Editor- “I always try to get a small iced vanilla latte and an everything bagel with sausage, egg, cheese and cream cheese! If I’m feeling something different, I will get a breakfast burrito instead of the bagel!”

Leah Harrigan ‘24, Sports Editor- “I rarely stray from my standard order which is always a breakfast burrito. I used to get bagel sandwiches, but I’ve realized the burrito keeps me full and satisfied. I usually pair my food with a medium cold brew; I normally opt for either vanilla or chai syrup to sweeten things, along with a splash of almond milk.”

Michael Walsh ‘25, World News Editor- “My biggest problem is just getting something before or after my 8 am classes. The breakfast burrito & coffee are a definite go-to for that reason.”

Grant Wheelock ‘27, World News Editor- “I tend to keep it simple with a large vanilla bean cold brew and a cream cheese bagel, though sometimes I will go for a grilled cheese instead.”

Brian Keim ‘26, Opinion Editor- “Though I am far from a frequent customer of ‘The Sack,’ I am quite a big fan of their chocolate chip muffins, which are always good for a quick pick-me-up snack.”

Evan Richwalsky ‘24, Multimedia: Audio and Engagement Editor- “I do not drink a lot of coffee, but I am a big fan of the grilled cheese options after evening classes in St. Ignatius Hall.”

Aliyah Shamatta ‘24, Multimedia: Visual and Technical Editor- “Since I commute and most of my friends buy me Saxby’s, I tend to go for cheaper options. I love getting the breakfast burrito and the strawberry banana smoothie with oat milk.”

Sydney Burger ‘25, Social Media Editor- “I no longer have a meal plan so snagging Saxbys is always the best when I convince my friends to let me use their meal swipes. I love a plain cold brew with a bagel sandwich on an everything bagel.”