Center for Global Languages and Cultures’ novel revitalization quintuples student use

Even though The Center for Global Language and Cultures (CGLC) is located in the corner of the Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Cultures, OC 101 is not a space to overlook. Between June and September 2023, the CGLC received a grand revitalization that affected multiple spaces within its domain.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, the CGLC allows students to walk in or reserve the space for after hour events. According to their mission statement, the center “supports faculty and students in the Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Cultures by promoting technology-supported teaching and learning by maintaining a computer lab for classroom use, organizing professional development opportunities and overseeing an inventory of audio-visual resources.”

“ The goal of the remodel was to open these spaces up and make them far more collaborative, allowing far more flexibility. — James Nemiroff

As expressed by Coordinator Dr. James Nemiroff and CGLC Student Assistant Ciara Daugherty ‘25, its collaborative and inviting ambience is felt the moment a student walks in and is greeted by its student assistants. “Student faces are the first thing you see,” said Nemiroff.

The renovations were overseen by an advisory board consisting of the following JCU community members: Dr. Julia Karolle-Berg, professor of German and CMLC Department Chair, Dr. Megan Thornton, associate professor of Spanish, Rebeca Monge Hidalgo, lecturer in Spanish, Melina Mera ‘24, CGLC student assistant, John Mack, associate director of Information and Technology Services, Todd Bruce, assistant provost of Educational Effectiveness, Selen Zarelli, director of the Center for Student Diversity and Inclusion, Melanie Hahn, director of Global Education and Rory Hill, director of Auxiliary Services.

The project began with lighting renovations in OC 101 and expanded to the renovation of multiple rooms on the floor, including OC 105, OC 112 and OC 139. Since the renovation, Nemiroff said that “[the CGLC’s] use has quintupled.”

“The goal of the remodel was to open these spaces up and make them far more collaborative, allowing far more flexibility,” said Nemiroff.

Previously, OC 101 was used predominantly for testing, but the novel renovation to the main space now houses a formal academic computer lab, a semi-formal collaborative space with couches, a student printer and a bulletin board to showcase student work. Testing is still conducted in the CGLC, but with the updated furniture and technology, it now hosts class sessions, virtual conversations on Zoom, library research seminars and free study time.

“We have a couch with more lounge-style chairs so students can relax in between classes,” said Nemiroff.

Sitting adjacent to OC 101 is OC 105 which has been transformed into a private study space where students can feel comfortable during professional interviews and study with a quiet, “bring-your-own-device” atmosphere. “OC 105 is perfect if you need to study. There’s a plug and it’s quiet [with] no distractions,” said Daugherty.

When moving onto the next space, Nemiroff said “[OC 139] is the most used informal space,” commenting on the CGLC’s “extensive media library for foreign language films,” of which many student organizations take advantage.

The last room that received renovations was OC 112 which now serves as both a classroom and Cultural Activities Center. In addition to holding classes, this classroom holds conversation tables for Spanish and French students and other experiential learning activities. “The movable tables allow for a more flexible kind of pedagogy,” said Nemiroff.

Daugherty recounts the Revitalization Celebration last semester on Sept. 20 where the JCU community was welcomed back into the three remodeled spaces. “Everyone was watching a movie and eating baguettes. We had snacks, a movie playing, tasks you could do with a passport, dance class, burrito bowls from Cilantro’s and baguettes.”

Daugherty is hopeful that the CGLC will continue to attract newcomers to these spaces. “I am hoping more organizations use this space [creating] more foot traffic [and] people studying in here.”

Traveling the wave of all these renovations, the CGLC is also excited to have published a renovated website. Check it out here.