Student Government supports veterans, continuing diverse advocacy

This past Student Government meeting was yet another significant session. Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) John Paul (JP) Robinson gave a presentation on bias reporting, the most recent climate survey results and other efforts to make the school a more welcoming and accommodating environment for all.

Currently, the Bias Reporting link has been placed on the main page of www.jcu.edu.This makes it easy for students, faculty and staff to find this resource. There is also a greater emphasis on raising awareness and understanding the process of bias reporting and what it entails. There was a lot of emphasis on support for victims and on restorative justice, educating and restoring those who have done wrong so that they may have a better impact on the community.

Robinson has been meeting with a list of different departments and organizations, and this is not just limited to raising awareness about bias reporting. He has made strong efforts to better inform the public about the resources available for students of all diverse backgrounds, whether it be related to race, ethnicity, faith and religious background, sexual orientation, gender identity, those with disabilities and veterans.

Work has been done to implement and greatly improve Veteran Student Services. So far, the former commuter lounge, located across from the Jardine Room, has been made into a space specifically for veteran students. In addition, giving veteran students better access to affordable tuition and meal plans is being attended to.

Another notable stride is the development of the DEIB Leadership Collaboration. Composed of faculty, students and staff, members focus on the policies and procedures that affect many diverse communities across campus. The collaboration is open for anyone to join and those interested can email J.P. Robinson at [email protected].

Robinson provided a very in-depth and insightful presentation of all the resources available at JCU.

Additional news from this meeting that you might have missed:

During Open Forum, Senator Ryan Moore ‘26 brought up the recent discovery of cuts happening within the Political Science department. This specific issue will be covered in another article at a later date.

March is Disability Awareness Month. Those with any ideas regarding support and raising awareness are asked to email Student Government at [email protected].