JCU Speech and Debate team brings home hardware after ending regular season

The John Carroll Speech and Debate honor society, Pi Kappa Delta, recently employed “the art of persuasion” at the national tournament, hosted by Glendale Community College in Arizona. The following members were awarded for their outstanding performance in several Speech and Debate categories:

Laken Kincaid ‘24 was recognized as a superior speaker in After Dinner Speaking, placing in the top seven in the nation. They were given an award of excellence in the Broadcast Journalism category, ranking among the top 30% of competitors in that category, as well as breaking to the octofinal rounds in International Public Debate Association (IPDA).

Katarina Cannata ‘25 received an award of excellence in Impromptu speaking, ranking in the top 30% of this highly competitive category.

The honor society traveled to Glendale Community College in Arizona to compete in five different categories. Kincaid, the captain of the squad, competed in International Public Debate, Broadcasting, After Dinner Speaking and Impromptu. Secretary Cannata competed in Impromptu, International Public Debate, After Dinner Speaking and Duo Interpretation. Michael Walsh ‘25 competed in International Public Debate and Impromptu speaking. Emily Medina ‘27 competed in Impromptu Speaking and Duo as well.

Earlier in the season, the team competed at the Ohio Forensics Association state tournament and also took home some hardware:

Laken Kincaid won second place in After Dinner Speaking and Impromptu and was recognized as senior of OFA.

Katarina Cannata ‘25 was a quarter finalist and fifth place speaker in IPDA debate.

The team won second place in both speech and debate and the quality award for the President’s Division.

The normal season of Speech and Debate is quickly dwindling; however, the team will travel to Central Michigan University to compete in the National Forensics Association championship on April 18.