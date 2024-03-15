Student Government Committees make progress in improving the student experience

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Student Government Committees make progress in improving the student experience

Vic Jackson, Student Government Beat Reporter
Mar 15, 2024
Student+Government+Beat+Reporter+Vic+Jackson+reports+on+the+direction+the+committees+are+taking+to+work+with+administration+to+prioritize+the+student+experience.
Alissa Van Dress
Student Government Beat Reporter Vic Jackson reports on the direction the committees are taking to work with administration to prioritize the student experience.

On March 12, Student Government met to discuss the progress that the committees have made thus far.

The chairs of the Academic Affairs Committee, the Student Affairs Committee and the director of Business Affairs summarized data and findings from recent meetings. Senators and Co-Chairs Lauren Hoffman ‘25 and Abby Walker ‘27 of the Academic Affairs committee received 89 responses from their Development & Donuts event this past February. They compiled this data into three different sets, categorized by first, second and third-year students. The data is currently under review in order to assess the climate of students towards academics here at JCU.

In addition, another long-term project that has made extensive progress is a focus on American Sign Language (ASL) here at JCU. As of now, ASL counts toward the language core requirement, and students interested in learning sign language can transfer credits over from another university if they so choose.

Unfortunately, not many students are aware of this opportunity and Senators Hoffman and Walker are looking to raise awareness of this option. They also have been looking into bringing ASL into JCU’s selection of languages students can take in. The committee co-chairs feel that this would form a more inclusive environment and possibly create more engagement within the language department.

The Student Affairs Committee shared details regarding their meeting with Parkhurst Dining. Senators and Co-Chairs Tyler Capron ‘25 and Jeff Sinclair ‘26, as well as Senator Luke Kirchberger ‘27 were able to ask questions and make suggestions concerning dining options here at JCU. The biggest improvements so far have been more ways to use both dining dollars and meal swipes. Starting in fall 2024, students will be able to use their dining dollars at Fairmount Circle, which would include Pizzazz, Boaz and Dave’s Cosmic Subs. In addition, students will be able to use a meal swipe to pick up personalized grocery bags. The various selections for these groceries are being finalized, but the bags will be reusable in order to encourage environmental sustainability.

Lastly, Director of Business Affairs Mike Noonan ‘26 was also able to use data to show decisions made from the most recent Student Activity Fee Allocation Committee (SAFAC) meeting. The most significant change was the decision to shift funding for six various programs out of the Student Activity Fund (SAF). The programs that will no longer be receiving SAF funds are DSECB Personnel, JCUEMS, Health Center, Resident Ministry Program, Shuttle Program and Student Wellness. SAFAC concluded that since they did not have jurisdiction over changes in funding within these programs, it made no sense to continue funding them from the SAF budget. These programs are still being operated from another budget.

Senators and committee chairs were able to effectively show their progress thus far and intend to continue working on these projects and many others in order to continue to improve upon the JCU student experience.

Additional news from this meeting that you might have missed:

  • Senators Lily Free ‘24 and Abby Birch ‘24 will be collaborating on the next Instagram takeover.
  • President Morgan Anderson ‘25 and Vice President Mike White ‘25 ask upperclassmen to continue to encourage participation at JCU events.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Vic Jackson, Student Government Beat Reporter
Vic Jackson is the Student Government Beat Reporter for The Carroll News from Akron, Ohio. He is a sophomore at John Carroll University double majoring in Communications (Digital Media) and English (Creative Writing) and minoring in Peace, Justice & Human Rights (PJHR). Aside from The Carroll News, Vic is a DJ for The Heights, a student researcher for the Tim Russert Department of Communications, part of Black Students in Action (BSA) and the East Asian Student Association (EASA), a member of JCU's acapella group Sweet Carrollines and a barista at Saxby's, among other things. In their free time, they enjoy listening to R&B and jazz, writing poetry, admiring art and fashion, spending time outdoors and hanging out with friends. After graduation, Vic hopes to work at a major broadcasting station or be a world news journalist for a national news organization. To contact Vic, email him at [email protected].
Alissa Van Dress, Campus Editor
Alissa Van Dress is a junior English major from Amherst, Ohio. She has a concentration in professional writing with minors in business, creative writing and Spanish and Hispanic Studies. Previously, Alissa served as the copy editor at The Carroll News. In addition to her current role as campus editor, Alissa is a JCU football and basketball cheerleader, a writing consultant at the JCU Writing Center, works as a digital engagement ambassador for the JCU Carroll Fund, and serves on the visual arts committee for The Carroll Review. Also, she is honored to have co-founded the Theatre Club at John Carroll University. Other than writing, some of Alissa's favorite hobbies include musical theater, vocal performance, fashion, dance and cheerleading/acrobatics. After graduation, Alissa plans to write for children's entertainment.

To contact Alissa, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *