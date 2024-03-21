Anna’s Adventures: why do I choose to rewatch shows?

The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
The news that keeps us Onward On!
Since 1925
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Tap here to download our app!
The news that keeps us Onward On!

The Carroll News
Trending Stories
1
Party bus, Cabbie D, suffers from multiple damages including a dislodged bumper and a shattered windshield.

Notorious party bus "Cabbie D" struck on E 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard

2
Turntable vinyl record player on the background of their gray wooden boards. Needle on a vinyl record. Black vinyl record,Sound technology for DJ to mix & play music.

That funny feeling: the science behind nostalgia

3
Managing Editor Laken Kincaid writes about the end of Panic! At The Disco and their favorite of the groups albums.

Ranking Panic! At The Disco's albums following the group’s disbandment

4
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis displays the signed Parental Rights in Education, aka the Dont Say Gay bill, flanked by elementary school students during a news conference on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Classical Preparatory school in Shady Hills.

The irony behind Ron DeSantis’ Don’t Say Gay bill

5
In her second instalment on vulnerability and openness, Campus Editor Grace Sherban goes in depth on the differences between them.

Vulnerability and openness: why the difference matters

6
Managing Editor, Laken Kincaid, writes about Melanie Martinezs latest album, Portals.

The death of "Crybaby" and transporting through "Portals": Melanie Martinez album review

7
A recreation of Maurizio Cattelans Comedian.

Hot take: modern art sucks

8
Patrick Kane investigates the history of University Heights hub known as ORiellys Irish Bar.

Why there's only one bar in University Heights

9
A shot of a show at Lost Lands Festival.

Lost Lands: Home of Dinosaurs and Dubstep

10
Evan Smiths writes about the ticketing for this years Lost Lands music festival.

Lost Lands ticket sales skyrocket alongside new additions

Follow our Twitter
Polls
Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Anna’s Adventures: why do I choose to rewatch shows?

Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Mar 21, 2024
Anna+Maxwell+with+Shannon+Purser+from+Stranger+Things%2C+one+of+her+frequent+rewatched+shows%2C+during+Dragon+Con+in+2019.
Kimberly Maxwell
Anna Maxwell with Shannon Purser from “Stranger Things,” one of her frequent rewatched shows, during Dragon Con in 2019.

When I was young, my family had cable TV, which meant that any show that we wanted to watch needed to be recorded. For space, my mom would often delete the recorded shows that she had previously seen to free up room for upcoming episodes. 

However, I hated deleting any episodes on the VCR. I always loved to rewatch all of them as many times as I could without getting bored (which was an extensive amount). My particular favorite rewatches were episodes of “Friends,” which now I do more frequently since we pay for a bunch of streaming services including HBO Max. 

Yet, some people like to question my desire to rewatch shows or movies that I have already seen when there is a whole host of new content out in the world that is worth watching. I think the reason that I enjoy watching content again is because it is both nostalgic and a safe haven. You know that when you see a show or movie you enjoyed the first time, you will enjoy it once again. So especially during my time in college, when times are stressful and tough, I can go back to content that I enjoy and that will make me happy. Currently, I am rewatching “Glee” (please don’t judge me for that) and “The Last of Us” (if you have not seen it, run to HBO Max right now and turn it on, I promise). 

Without the ability to watch shows multiple times, it would be a gamble for me when trying to relax with some television episodes or movies. When I hate a show, it makes me upset as if my time was wasted. Rather than feeling this way quite often, I can go back and rewatch something that is guaranteed to make me smile; I hold tightly to my favorite shows and know all of them quite well for this reason. 

But how did I find these shows in the first place? Trial and error. When I was younger, in middle school and high school, I was more adventurous when it came to trying new things. I would pick out a show or movie, typically on Netflix, that I was willing to take a chance on and that looked interesting. I found some media that I enjoyed and a few things that I absolutely hated. I kept to the ones that I liked, and over time, only wanted to watch my favorites. 

I get a lot of recommendations from my brother and my father, so they are the ones who tend to try new shows while I silently wait for one of their new favorites to sound interesting to me. My dad was the person who got me into “Stranger Things” a long time ago (if they ever come out with the fifth season, I will be watching), and my brother found “Breaking Bad” and “The Last of Us,” which I inevitably fell in love with as well. Fun fact: I began rewatching “The Last of Us” within a week of seeing it the first time because it is simply that good. There is also a podcast that corresponds with the episodes that I would recommend to any fans of the series. 

Although people make fun of me for watching the same shows over and over again, they bring a sense of comfort and peace to my day when I get a chance to see those episodes again. Rewatching might not be for everyone, but I encourage people to go back and relive their favorite shows and movies at least once in a while. You often discover more things about each character and scene that you might not have noticed the first time, and you can feel a sense of nostalgia and comfort when you see all of your treasured characters once again. 
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Anna Maxwell, Arts and Life Editor
Anna Maxwell is the Arts and Life Editor for the Carroll News from Ashtabula, Ohio. She is a Freshman at John Carroll University who is an Undecided major. Anna has been writing for the Carroll News since the fall of 2023! In addition to writing for the Carroll News, she is also an Honors student here at John Carroll, and she is excited to continue writing in the years to come! When not writing, Anna can be found reading a new book, or binge-watching her favorite Netflix shows! She can also be found spending time with her friends and participating in events around campus! In the future, Anna aspires to become a writer of fiction novels, and also an editor for a well-known publishing company! To contact Anna, email her at [email protected].

The Carroll News

The news that keeps us Onward On!
The Carroll News
Lombardo Student Center
1 John Carroll Boulevard
University Heights, OH 44118
© 2024 All comments require approval by The Carroll News before they are posted. All comments require registration by the user and must include the identity of the commentator. All original content published on carrollnews.org is the property of The Carroll News and may not be sold or distributed without express and predetermined permission by The Carroll News. • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

The Carroll News allows comments on articles to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and must be approved by a moderator to ensure that they meet these standards.
All The Carroll News Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *